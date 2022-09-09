On the second day of Group A the bianconeri find the 1-1 goal in full recovery after the advantage of the team just relegated from B at the start of the second half with Pirrello

While the president of the Lega Pro Francesco Ghirelli announces “a discussion table on the second team experience during the World Cup in Qatar, a provocation while the Italian national team will not participate”, Juve continues its work on young people through the Next Gen, on stage in Pordenone in the second round of Serie C group A. Brambilla’s boys have to deal with the battleship led by Di Carlo, built to return quickly to the cadets and decidedly more mature and experienced in every department. The two face each other for the first time as coaches, after having done so many times as footballers. But it is also a challenge between the pupil and an old teacher of his, since the Juventus coach was a player of the current coach of the Friulians in that Mantua that in 2007 came one step away from the top flight. In the end it ends in a draw, 1-1: with the locals punished for not having closed the match and the guests good at believing it until the end.

EQUILIBRIUM — Garofani is in the first team, defending the Juventus goal is therefore the 2003 Senko: the expert Magnaghi, with a header that is printed on the crossbar, immediately makes him understand that the evening at Tenghil in Legnano Sabbiadoro will certainly not be downhill. However, the Juve youths defend with order, at least until they lose captain Poli through injury, taken over by Primavera Nzouango. Candellone takes advantage of the change of guard in the center of the defense and makes the crossbar of the Juventus goal tremble again, shortly after Senko is forced to exit with his feet to remove another ball vertically. But the clearest opportunity comes before the interval with Zammarini, who does not find the goal with a low shot from two steps. The script doesn’t change much in the shot. Burrai tries from a distance and still finds the prompt response of the Juventus goalkeeper, who in the end will be the key man of the match. See also "Beyond" focuses on "short track speed skating" "If you want to win, you must do your best"

BUCK AND ANSWER — Senko is confirmed as unsurpassed even when Candellone comes face to face at 10 ‘st, but can do little five minutes later on Pirrello’s header on the development of a corner kick. On a similar situation Piscopo is close to doubling (saving on the line), shortly after a right by Zammarini ends just wide. Juve is anything but passive: Festa does not let himself be surprised by Sersanti, then he watches an attempt by Cudrig come out a little high on the crossbar. Brambilla does the load of attacked in the last ten minutes, including Cerri and Beso. The Pordenone is lowered and the bianconeri try several times to become dangerous near the opponent’s penalty area. The way in which the home team tries to fragment the game at the end suggests how much the youngsters of the Lady are feared, who manage to even the score in full recovery with Cudrig. It ends with one goal on each side, at the photo finish.

