Successes for the Emilians and Calabrians who dominated groups B and C. In group A, the Venetians scored with the 19-year-old Slovenian talent Begic

Sunday full of ideas, with matches from all three groups. Two postponements in group A, where Vicenza overcame AlbinoLeffe by authority (3-0), thus putting behind them the slip of Lecco and the defeat in the Italian Cup in Chiavari: Ierardi scored in the first half hour with a header and then Rolfini, to close the scores with the first goal in Italy of the 19-year-old talent Begic, caught by sporting director Balzaretti in the top Slovenian championship. Vicenza third, one point behind Feralpisalò and two from the top. On a Sunday full of meaning for the whole Juventus world, the one that the Next Gen – fresh from the cup semi-final first leg lost in Foggia – wins against Renate is a good point (1-1): at the beginning of the second half Baldassin replies immediately in Sekulov, then the guests waste a penalty with Esposito and have two goals disallowed for offside by Sorrentino and Nepi. Renate, however in a positive series of five games, thus finds himself in fifth place.

GIRONE B — Sunday totally in favor of Reggiana, the ninth success in the last 10 games. Alessandria beaten 3-2 at the Mapei-Città del Tricolore, in a game that started with a bang: in fact, in the first half, everything happened, with Reggiana immediately ahead with Lanini, a draw from Galeandro, the new lead from Laezza and three of a kind from Guglielmotti , before the second away goal arrived on the penalty converted by Sylla. With the match still open, in the second half, Martignago’s goal in added time was disallowed for offside. Aimo Diana’s team is now in command with a good 7 points advantage over the duo formed by Cesena and Entella. Only a draw for the bianconeri at Manuzzi, held back by Fermana (1-1) who had even beaten them in the first leg: Cesena ahead with a deflected shot by De Rose, a daring equal by Fishnaller at the beginning of the second half, then the expulsion of Ciofi who didn’t however prevent Cesena from building chances wasting them (even bad luck, on the post hit by Saber). Entella, on the other hand, continues to run and grabs second place by hitting the fifth consecutive success between the championship and the cup: 4-0 to a bad Carrarese (the third knockout in the series), Corbari, Merkaj, Rada and Zamparo scored he hadn’t scored since 11 December. Ancona goes up to fourth place, winning the playoff clash in Gubbio (1-0) and overtaking the Umbrians in the standings, their fourth defeat in a row: Petrella resolves from distance, then a couple of saves by Perucchini are decisive to lock down the three points. In Montevarchi-Siena, the initial attention is all for the all-female referee trio made up of Maria Marotta, Giulia Tempestilli and Veronica Vettorel (fourth official Deborah Bianchi): then, however, the guests take the scene with goals in the first quarter now by Paloschi and Buglio, Giordani’s overhead kick is not enough for Montevarchi, who shortens the score to 2-1 for Pagliuca’s bianconeri. Fiorenzuola, fresh from four defeats, rises again in Lucchese’s home (1-0) thanks to a great goal by Currarino at the start of the second half. Recanatese and San Donato Tavarnelle (1-1) move the standings, trying to keep the playout area behind them: the Tuscans ahead with Tommaso Bianchi, experienced reinforcement from Siena, equal before the interval of another quality thirty-year-old like Alessandro Sbaffo. Same result (1-1) in the sign of the forwards between Olbia and Rimini: Sardinians ahead with Ragatzu, formerly on duty, the draw is signed by Santini who isolates himself at 14 at the top of the scorers. Torres passes on the field of the Imolese bottom of the class, who is unable to turn even after the reinforcements arrived from the market (but the coach Anastasi does not seem to be in question): the Ivorian Diakite (1-0) decides, capitalizing on the assist of the former Liviero. Vis Pesaro-Pontedera was postponed due to bad weather, with the Benelli pitch made unusable by the rain. See also National, You will be out 6 weeks: no Europeans

GROUP C — Even in the South, if it is too early to declare the games closed, Catanzaro still gives a significant shoulder to the race for B. At the end of this day, the advantage of Vivarini’s team over Crotone rises to eight points and it becomes difficult to understand how it can be squandered. The top of the class travels at a speed unimaginable for the others: 4-0 at Cerignola fourth in the standings, 12 wins in as many home games, fifteenth game with at least three goals scored and two goals from top scorer Iemmello (who reaches 15), preceded by goals from Biasci and Vandeputte on free kicks. Crotone, as mentioned, does not keep up and returns with only one point from the field of Monterosi coached by the former Menichini: in fact, the advantage achieved by the usually excellent Chiricò before the interval is not enough, with slalom and left foot, because at the 90′ Rocco Costantino equalized, sent on goal by Di Paolantonio. breaking latest news is confirmed in third place, which had not yet won in 2023 and had not succeeded for 70 days on the Adriatic: the three points against Viterbo (1-0) only arrive in the final thanks to the jewel Marco Delle Monache, born in 2005 , to the first goal in Serie C which makes Giovanni Lopez’s return to the Lazio bench bitter (replaced for Pesoli). After two defeats in a row, Foggia’s first success in the league in 2023 arrives: 3-0 clear to a too evanescent Potenza, which – against the former coach Gallo – makes up for the second defeat of Raffaele’s management: by Ogunseye, Iacoponi ( great performance, first centre) and Di Noia scored for the Rossoneri. One point and one goal each (1-1) between Giugliano and Latina: substitute Fabrizi replies to the Brazilian Gladestony, rewarding the guests led by the man of the match Lorenzo Di Livio with an equal draw. Third draw in as many games for Gaetano Fontana since he arrived at Turris: Leonetti saves his side against Picerno (1-1), one step away from 90′, equalizing the goal from Golfo (for the Lucanians there are still 11 useful results in the last 12 days). Messina has totally regenerated since Ezio Raciti returned to the bench: against Avellino – who hadn’t lost for eight rounds – comes the third consecutive victory of the new course, with a brace from Ibou Balde (brother of ex Lazio ex Keita, today at Spartak Moscow). Bad episode, however, in the capital of Irpinia, where the car of sports director Enzo De Vito, parked under the house, was damaged – the investigations are underway. Without goals, despite the various chances on both fronts, Fidelis Andria-Taranto (debut for Bruno Trocini on the home bench). To complete the program, the postponement of Monday evening Monopoli-Juve Stabia. See also Ice and Snow Covenant China Invitation | Beijing Winter Olympics Yanqing Division conducts the first test with spectators

January 22, 2023 (change January 22, 2023 | 22:07)

© breaking latest news

