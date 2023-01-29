Sixth victory of fla for the Emilians: Aimo Diana’s team go 3-0 on the San Donato Tavarnelle field and reach 40 goals scored

Sixth win in a row, tenth in the last 11 games: Reggiana in group B is traveling at a similar pace to that of Catanzaro in the South. A pace of direct promotion, for Aimo Diana’s team which passes strongly (3-0) on the San Donato Tavarnelle pitch and scored 40 goals (in addition to boasting the best defense in the group, with only 14 goals conceded): a match opened by Cardelli’s own goal on a Kabashi cross, then – facilitated by Ubaldi’s expulsion at the end first half – the leaders spread with Pellegrini and the second consecutive goal from Laezza, who is a defender by profession but invents a great right foot from outside the area that ends up under the cross. Only Cesena kept up with Reggiana, who beat Pontedera with the same result (again 3-0) and hit the eighth consecutive useful result: the first brace between the professionals of the jewel Stiven Shpendi, U21 national team splits the game Albanian, Calderoni closes the accounts by taking over from the bench. On the other hand, Entella slows down, stopped on 0-0 by Piero Braglia’s Gubbio who returns to move the standings: the Umbrian goal of the good Di Gennaro – in the presence number 200 among the pros – remains untouched, but the president of Entella Gozzi recriminates for a goal disallowed following a corner kick due to a foul on the goalkeeper: “The goal was good – he thought -, it’s not the first time it’s happened in Chiavari, without controversy I ask the designator to send expert referees for matches like this. Despite the nine points behind, we will do everything to reach Reggiana”. See also Lewandowski was suspended for 3 games. Western media revealed that Harvey has 3 alternatives – yqqlm

many draws — Behind the leading trio, Ancona slows down (although remaining in fourth place): at Del Conero he only gets a draw (1-1) in the derby with Vis Pesaro, released from the penalty spot by the newcomer Melchiorri but never closed in the several successive occasions, until Ghazoini equalized who set the score. Thus the streak of three consecutive victories ended for Ancona and the unbeaten run of goalkeeper Perucchini fell even after 533 minutes. At Siena, stopped at home by Olbia (again 1-1), Alberto Paloschi’s flash goal was not enough after just 37 seconds of play: the Sardinians deserved a draw with Brignani, deflection on a cross shot by the eternal Emerson ( 42 years old). Curiosity: for Paloschi it is not only the third goal in the last three matches (and eighth overall), but also the second consecutive lightning goal after the one against Montevarchi last round (the goal is stuck after exactly one minute). Rimini’s abstinence from victories continues, which never celebrated the three points in the second round: at Romeo Neri with Lucchese there is yet another 1-1 of the day, the guest advantage with Mastalli in the first half, equal beginning of the recovery of Vano who hadn’t scored since September. Same result (1-1) also in Torres-Recanatese, Sardinians ahead with Diakite in the first half and reached in the second half by Liviero’s own goal. A goal for each side also in Fermana-Montevarchi, where everything happens in the first half: the lead from Giandonato’s free-kick is answered by the former Rovaglia – who arrived in the winter market on loan from Ternana – with a spectacular back-heel volley from a corner. See also Turin, Juric: "Now I enjoy the ranking, better to stay up than down"

ring salvation — Galeandro’s header, again originating from a corner, was enough for Alessandria to overcome the Carrarese – one can speak of a crisis, fourth knockout in a row – and stick their nose out of the playout area. The one in which Imolese is still fully immersed, which however gives encouraging signs by abandoning the last place in the standings (now Montevarchi) after the success of Fiorenzuola (2-1): Simeri immediately scored, first center with the new shirt , doubling up by Mamona, it’s not enough for the home team to shorten with Scardina from the penalty spot. Group B will be back on the field as early as Tuesday, midweek shift valid for the 25th day.

January 28, 2023 (change January 28, 2023 | 21:20)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

