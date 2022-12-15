The Assembly of Lega Pro clubs, convened at the Hilton Rome Airport in Fiumicino, rejected the championship reform project strongly supported by the president Francesco Ghirelli. Out of 59 voters – there is no vote for Juventus Next Gen – 34 clubs expressed themselves in favour, with 24 votes against and one ballot void. The quorum of 40 votes, necessary for the approval of a modification of the format of the championship to be submitted for ratification by the federal Council, was therefore not reached.

And opposite

—

The front of the opposing clubs was driven by the big names of the three groups, hostile to a formula that would have eliminated the three direct promotions in Serie B, subjecting all four category jumps to the passage from the playoffs. Even some small-medium clubs voted against, convinced that maintaining the category would have become more complicated by going through a double phase: the first with a more territorial character, the second the result of the division between promotion poule and relegation poule. The opposite side shared the idea that the new format would not have increased revenues – also in the light of the forthcoming call for TV rights – compared to the existing one. “The vote must be acknowledged, without ifs and buts – commented Ghirelli -, the proposal was rejected. No comments from me, just the acknowledgment as is due in the democratic game”.