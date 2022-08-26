Home Sports Serie C, the appeals of Campobasso and Teramo rejected. Today the calendars, Sunday is played
Serie C, the appeals of Campobasso and Teramo rejected. Today the calendars, Sunday is played

Serie C, the appeals of Campobasso and Teramo rejected. Today the calendars, Sunday is played

The Council of State has ruled. The two clubs will not participate in the Lega Pro which will therefore remain at 60 teams

The appeals of Campobasso and Teramo excluded from the championship of C had postponed the composition and therefore the start of the tournament. The number 1 of Lega Pro Ghirelli had expressed himself on the matter in recent days: “The two cases are different. At Campobasso a sentence was recognized which Teramo has followed. I hope that the evaluation of the rule relating to the tax situation of a company that indicates the sustainability of the club “. But the case was closed by the State Council which rejected the appeals of the two clubs.

The result? The Serie C which will therefore remain at 60 teams can finally start. And already in the late afternoon, at 6 pm, the calendars will be announced. And on Sunday 4 September we play.

August 26 – 11:35 am

