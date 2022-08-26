The appeals of Campobasso and Teramo excluded from the championship of C had postponed the composition and therefore the start of the tournament. The number 1 of Lega Pro Ghirelli had expressed himself on the matter in recent days: “The two cases are different. At Campobasso a sentence was recognized which Teramo has followed. I hope that the evaluation of the rule relating to the tax situation of a company that indicates the sustainability of the club “. But the case was closed by the State Council which rejected the appeals of the two clubs.