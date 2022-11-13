In group B the Emilians draw at home with Pontedera, the Recanatese instead goes to Umbria, Entella-Cesena tonight. Group C: the Calabrians reworked rejoice with Fazio’s goal, the Abruzzese overtake Messina

Sunday dedicated to groups B and C, with 19 games. Here is everything that happened, waiting for the Monday night of group B that will close the program. Then, from Tuesday, the Serie C Italian Cup returns with the round of 16.

Girone B — To smile, before challenging each other for the summit in the postponement on Monday evening, are Entella and Cesena who see the contestants slow down for the summit. Only one home point (1-1) for Reggiana against Pontedera, which – it all happens in the first half – goes ahead with Catanese and is reached by Montalto’s header on Rosafio’s assist. On his field, in the midday match, Gubbio even ends up defeated by Recanatese (3-1) and remedies the second knockout in a row: Marchigiani ahead in the first 20 ‘with the former Sbaffo and with Altieri, Bulevardi reopens it with a splendid overturned but then misses the rigor of the possible equal, before Carpani’s trio that closes the accounts. In the group of four teams with 24 points (but at least one between Entella and Cesena will isolate itself in first place), the surprising Fiorenzuola also dates back to beat Carrarese (2-0) with a goal per time from Sartore and Stronati. Ancona continues to score points at home: the 1-0 over Imolese is the third consecutive success at Del Conero and arrives, thanks to Mattioli, with ten guests for the double yellow scored by Agyemang. With a flash of Bruzzaniti primed by Visconti, the Lucchese passes to Siena (1-0) and punishes the inconclusiveness of the bianconeri, dangerous only with the crossbar hit by Belloni. An eventful draw (1-1) between Rimini and Torres: romagnoli ahead with the twelfth goal – between the cup and the championship – by Santini (guest protests for a suspicious touch of the hand), then – in numerical superiority after the early expulsion of Vano – i Sardinians reply with Sanat just before the interval. It ends 2-2 Olbia-San Donato Tavarnelle, one point on each side that does not improve the ranking of both: guests ahead twice, first with Ubaldi joined by Ragatzu, then with the great free-kick of the former Calamai, but it is Boganini who has just entered fix the tie just before 90 ‘. Montevarchi-Vis Pesaro ends 0-0 with guest protests in the final for an alleged penalty foul (in the Vis debut of Mirko Valdifiori, registered in recent days as a free agent). The match in the playout Fermana-Alessandria area also went without a goal: the former Fischnaller, in the 90th minute, missed the penalty that would have given the Marche team a success that has now been missing for nine games. See also A game without history: monologue by Cjarlins Muzane, Ambrosiana overwhelmed with 4 goals

Group C — The Catanzaro continues to run, able to come out with the three points even from the insidious away match from Viterbo with Monterosi: under the eyes of Zdenek Zeman present in the stands, to make Vivarini smile – without five suspended head of Fazio, on the bank from the corner of the other defender Scognamillo. The most immediate pursuers, in any case, keep pace with the leaders. breaking latest news – which is less than three from the top – beat Messina of the former Auteri with Vergani’s goal in the half hour on an assist from Cancellotti. More complicated afternoon for Crotone, who at Scida must recover (2-1) the Fidelis Andria who took the lead with Bolsius, then overturned in the second half by Pannitteri and the penalty converted by the usual Gomez. The brace of the nineteen-year-old D’Agostino, owned by Napoli, is worth three points (2-0) against Francavilla for Juve Stabia. Leonardo Colucci’s team is now fourth at 20 points, the same as Giugliano who inflicts the first stop at Avellino managed by Rastelli (1-0) thanks to the Brazilian Gladestony, decisive in the Partenio without spectators (match played behind closed doors). Foggia continues to climb the rankings, regenerated by Fabio Gallo: in Monopoli (2-0, one goal per half by Di Pasquale and the former Vuthaj) comes the sixth useful result with the second consecutive away victory. Gelbison had not won in four games, who found three points (1-0) in Pagani in the all-out challenge with Turris: the decisive De Sena for the freshman from Cilento, who is counting from the next internal match to move to Agropoli. The home factor is again valid for Taranto, which overcomes the Viterbese (2-1) putting at risk the Filippi’s bench: Capuano’s team goes on first with Antonini – equal to Andreis – then decisively with the newly found Ivorian Diaby , returned in the last few weeks after a long injury. Potenza returns to success, overcoming a Latina who arrived in Basilicata with too many absences: Girasole and Caturano scored (fourth goal in the last three games, at the end of a spectacular action), in the middle the unfortunate own goal of Andrea Esposito on a direct back pass to the Cardinali goalkeeper. A point for the other Lucana, Picerno, ahead of Cerignola with captain Esposito but reached in full recovery by Achik for the final 1-1. See also French star Mbappé: determined to leave Paris Saint-Germain | Real Madrid | World Football | Real Madrid

November 13 – 9:19 pm

