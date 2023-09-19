Serie C, the results of the postponements: Cerignola wins, Latina and Juve Stabia draw

First significant signals from Group C of Serie C. From the postponements of Monday 18 September a more structured ranking begins to emerge. Turris remains alone in the lead given the draws of Latina and Juve Stabiaso far with full points, against Monterosi Tuscia and Giugliano. In the other scheduled match, first victory of the season for Audace Cerignola: 3-1 against Brindisi, now last alone with zero points in three games. However, Taranto-Messina was not played due to the unavailability of the “Erasmo Iacovone” stadium, hit by two fires following the match played at the start of the championship against Foggia.

