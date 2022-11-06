The neroverdi take the lead in Group A together with Renate, who does not go beyond 0-0 with Pergolettese. In Group C Vivarini’s team stretches right on the rossoblùs who are overtaken in second place by breaking latest news, winning against Gelbison

Rich Sunday program, with groups A and C almost complete (Foggia-Avellino is the postponement of Monday at 20.30). The only remaining match of group B was also played, with the success of Olbia outnumbered on the field of Imolese (1-0, Contini). Here is everything that happened in the other two groupings.

The Pordenone avalanche hits Lecco: in Lignano Sabbiadoro it ends 5-0 for Mimmo Di Carlo’s team – despite the penalty that Burrai gets saved at the start by Melgrati -, already three goals ahead at half-time thanks to Pinato and Dubickas brace, then rounded off in the second half by Candellone and Ajeti. The neroverdi now share the top with Renate, who was stopped at home at 0-0 by the Pergolettese also thanks to Soncin who was good at saving a penalty from Maistrello. Another misstep of Vicenza, who seemed to have risen in the cup and instead falls again: the Menti passes the Feralpisalò with a great goal from Balestrero (1-0) that freezes Confente and makes Baldini’s bench wobble again at the second knockout in a row and outside the playoff area. Padova has not won in three games, stopped at 2-2 by Arzignano all’Euganeo despite Liguori’s brace. Juventus Next Gen gives continuity to the cup smiles and beats Novara at Moccagatta (2-1) with a goal per time from Rafia and Barrenechea, useless in the middle the equal of Marginean. Triestina falls again, in Busto Arsizio, at the hands of a concrete Pro Patria (2-1) ahead in the first half with Stanzani and Piu (Ganz in full recovery halves the disadvantage from the spot). After three consecutive knockouts in the league, Sangiuliano City returns to score points in 1-1 with Virtus Verona: guests immediately ahead with Zarpellon, before the interval the equal of Qeros. For Trento, who has not won at home since the second day, Saporetti’s third consecutive goal is not enough to overcome the Pro Sesto (1-1, equal to Capelli). Piacenza hits the first win of the season (2-1) in the direct clash in Mantua: a match that lights up in the middle of the second half with the goal of the ex from Gonzi, De Francesco’s home draw is immediate, but then it is Gonzi himself who triggers the decisive own goal of Gerbaudo. See also Liverpool's single-season victories refresh team history records and dominate 3 Premier League data – yqqlm

Catanzaro is irresistible: in the derby with Crotone, in a Ceravolo sold out for days with 13 thousand spectators, Vivarini’s team wins 2-0 with goals from Iemmello and Curcio (in both cases assist from Vandeputte) four points behind the most accredited competitor for direct promotion. On 1-0, guests protests for a goal canceled in Gomez for an offside not clear. In second place, alone, there is now breaking latest news which – in the third consecutive victory – overcomes Gelbison 2-1 in a complicated game, unlocking only in the final with the penalty of Cancellotti and with Kolaj (too late he shortens Kyeremateng). Great balance behind the leading trio. Spectacular 2-2 between Turris and Latina: seven minutes of injury time allow David Di Michele’s team to find equal with Leonetti avoiding the fourth defeat in a row (Campani ahead with Maniero, then Carletti and Di Livio had overturned). Equal with a goal for each side (1-1) in the Apulian derby Fidelis Andria-Monopoli: the Dutch Bolsius replies to Falbo giving a precious point to Doudou, promoted by the Primavera on the Andriese bench after Cudini’s exoneration. The same result also in Francavilla-Cerignola, another challenge between fellow countrymen: guests ahead with Tascone, equal to Perez. Picerno, with one goal per time from Reginaldo and Esposito, beat Taranto (2-1, provisional equal to Labriola) and found the success that was missing from nine games thus saving Longo’s bench. Giugliano’s streak ends after five rounds, beaten in Avellino by a good Juve Stabia (1-0) thanks to Gomez’s own goal on Pandolfi’s cross. Six goals in Viterbese-Potenza (3-3), a former challenge for the Lucanian coach Giuseppe Raffaele: ahead 3-1 in the quarter of an hour of the second half, the hosts let themselves come back up to the definitive level of Caturano. In the first match played at 12 – a measure against high energy – Messina found the victory by overcoming Monterosi 3-2: to report the goal (that of 2-0) by the home goalkeeper, the Polish Lewandowski, on a free-kick beaten outside his own area that colleague Alia slipped with the complicity of an irregular rebound. Last season, another goal by a goalkeeper (Gagno del Modena) had been decisive for the promotion of Tesser’s team to Serie B. See also Football, theme of the day: agent commissions, gold mine

