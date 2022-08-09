Home Sports Serie C: the start of the season is postponed. First day on September 4th
Serie C: the start of the season is postponed. First day on September 4th

Serie C: the start of the season is postponed. First day on September 4th

The Lega Pro officially announced it. The season was to start on Sunday 28 August

It is now official: the start of the Serie C season has been postponed. This is the Lega Pro press release: “The President of the Lega Pro, having regard to the decree issued as a precautionary measure by the President of the Council of State, having heard the Board of Directors, orders the postponement, on a date to be determined, of the first elimination round of the Italian Cup Serie C and the postponement of the first first leg of the Serie C 2022-2023 championship, postponed to 4 September 2022. We inform you that the calendars of each of the competitions organized by the Lega Pro will be disclosed with subsequent official press releases.

August 9 – 13:37

