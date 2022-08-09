It is now official: the start of the Serie C season has been postponed. This is the Lega Pro press release: “The President of the Lega Pro, having regard to the decree issued as a precautionary measure by the President of the Council of State, having heard the Board of Directors, orders the postponement, on a date to be determined, of the first elimination round of the Italian Cup Serie C and the postponement of the first first leg of the Serie C 2022-2023 championship, postponed to 4 September 2022. We inform you that the calendars of each of the competitions organized by the Lega Pro will be disclosed with subsequent official press releases.