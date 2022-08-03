Home Sports Serie C, the Tar rejects the appeals of Teramo and Campobasso: Torres and Fermana fished out
Serie C, the Tar rejects the appeals of Teramo and Campobasso: Torres and Fermana fished out

Serie C, the Tar rejects the appeals of Teramo and Campobasso: Torres and Fermana fished out

After Teramo, Campobasso is also excluded

Il TAR of Laziowhich met this morning after the collegial session that saw the lawyers of the clubs at risk of exclusion as protagonists, rejected the appeals of the Teramo and also of the Campobassowho, unlike the Abruzzese, seemed to have more chances of readmission.

A verdict that gives the green light to readmission of Fermana and Torres to Serie C. Unless unexpected turns, contextually, breaking latest news will instead be included in group C of Lega Pro. The official matches are expected between tonight and tomorrow, with the 2022-23 season calendars to be held on Friday morning, 5 August.

