GIRONE A

—

There is a new leader: it is Vicenza, totally regenerated by the arrival on the bench of Francesco Modesto. At Menti against Pergolettese comes the fifth consecutive success (2-0, one goal in each half from Ierardi and Dalmonte) which is worth the top, also thanks to the other results. In a moment of undeniable crisis – two points in the last three games – Pordenone ended up losing on the Pro Vercelli field (two goals from Della Morte with two great goals) and thus ends up losing the lead. And until next time, in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Vicenza will arrive in a challenge full of meanings for the great ex Mimmo Di Carlo. In the trio of the latter, Pro Sesto deserves its place (the success against Piacenza, Gerbi’s assist for D’Amico, is worth the ninth consecutive useful result for Andreoletti’s team). One point from the top is also Feralpisalò, who score 0-0 in Trieste thanks to saves by Pizzignacco (in the first match of this championship in which Triestina – always last in the standings – keeps a clean sheet). Franco Semioli’s adventure on the Novara bench could not have started better: in the 3-1 win against Arzignano (double advantage from Khailoti and Galuppini on penalties, with numerical superiority after not even 20′ for Bonetto’s red card) Pablo becomes the protagonist of the day Gonzalez, author of goal number 101 with the club shirt which makes him the best blue scorer ever, surpassing Marco Romano’s 100 (Novara striker in the 1940s). Caneo’s Padova wins again after seven games (and after two and a half months at home): Trento – at the fifth defeat in a row – is slipped by Vasic’s turn, ends up in ten for Belcastro’s expulsion and then fights without however, being able to take it back (in the final the doubling of Liguori and Saporetti which shortens, too late). Victory was also missing for two rounds for Juventus Next Gen, who found it again against Sangiuliano City (1-0) thanks to Compagnon’s fourth match between the championship and the cup. Pro Patria completes a week of seven points in three games by beating Lecco (for Stanzani the sixth goal in the last nine days, after serving an assist to Fietta). In the playout area, external shots from Virtus Verona in Zanica against AlbinoLeffe (1-0, Manfrin) and Mantova on Renate’s field (3-1, Guccione from a penalty, then Paudice and Yeboah, shortens Sorrentino).