The Belluno Dolomites enjoyed a well-deserved Sunday of rest. And with a smile on his lips. Because, in advance of Montecchio Maggiore, the first away win took shape. In addition, the fact of having forfeited six of the last six points available is a pleasant “unicum” of this vintage. In short, the group is gaining confidence. And filling that concept of “balance” with contents that is particularly dear to Mr. Diego Zanin.

The good time of the Dolomites has many faces and as many symbols. From those who always manage to be decisive with his goals (Corbanese) to those who defend the fort (Virvilas and the rest of the back pack), passing through the veterans (Onescu), the young (De Paoli, Thomas Cossalter), up to those who enter from the bench and have a fundamental impact (Svidercoschi, but also Cucchisi and Faraon).

And among so many symbols, there is also a boy who has earned the third jersey as a starter in a row: he scrapes in the right lane, he has a leg, good defensive readings and a predisposition to accompany the action thanks to his bucks. The reference is to Eduardo Alcides Dias: the full-back, born in 2003, shone with his own light even on the occasion of the 2-1 torn off in Vicenza.

«The key to the latest successes? The relationship of union that we needed to better face the matches – explains the former Inter Milan – And the strength to make an extra race for the teammate: we help each other and work as a united team ».

Alcides is repaying the trust of the coaching staff.

«I feel at the center of the project, like each of us, for helping the group and putting an extra brick in our path. The relationship with the coach? It’s professional: we both have the same goal and the same desire to work to improve ourselves more and more ».

The Dolomiti Bellunesi will resume training on Monday for the next challenge: the championship? No, of the Italian Cup. Because on Wednesday 2 November (2.30 pm) there is a confrontation in Friuli with Cjarlins Muzane.

«If we continue at this rate, without stopping or looking back – concludes Eduardo – we can achieve great things. But always with humility ».