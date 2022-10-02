Diego Zanin will have a lot to work on this week. At his debut on the bench of the Belluno Dolomites, after having directed just two training sessions, he witnesses the fourth defeat of his boys of the season. This time to conquer the Zugni Tauro of Feltre is Cartigliano, who wins 4-2. And now the Dolomites are last in the standings together with Mestre, just the opponent on Sunday at the Baracca in a race that is already decisive in terms of salvation. A race opened on 6 ‘by the super goal of Barzon, with a great right to turn. But, despite struggling a lot, Alex Cossalter finds the same in the semi-reverse at the end of the fraction.

In the second half, Stevanin and Buson head on corners to lead the Vicenza players to 3-1. In recovery, Artioli shortens, just before Gianmarco Scapin’s poker.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – CARTIGLIANO 2-4.

BELLUNO DOLOMITES (4-2-3-1): Virvilas; Pasqualino, Alari, Pettinà, Toniolo; Casella (67 ‘De Paoli), De Carli (36’ Arcopinto); Artioli, Svidercoschi, Alex Cossalter; Corbanese (72 ‘Onescu). Available: Saccon, Sommacal, Conti, Thomas Cossalter, Alcides, Estevez. Coach Diego Zanin.

CARTIGLIANO (5-3-2): Melon; Griggio (67 ‘Gobbetti), Pregnolato (46’ Pilotto), Boudraa, Buson, Stevanin; Gianmarco Scapin, Miniati, Giacobbo (60 ‘Tonin); Barzon (88 ‘Pelizzer), Thomas Scapin (64’ Di Gennaro). Available: Scanagatta, Brugnolo, Pan, Baggio. Coach Alessandro Ferronato.

Referee: Udine shag. Assistants: Bonicelli from Bergamo, Algieri from Milan.

Rarely: 6 ‘Barzon, 43’ Alex Cossalter (D); 55 ‘Stevanin, 76’ Buson, 90 ‘Artioli (D), 93’ Gianmarco Scapin.

Note: Casella (D), Pregnolato, Stevanin, Pilotto, Melone (C) are booked. Recovery 3 ‘pt 5’ st

RESULTS

CALDIERO – VILLAFRANCA 2 – 1

CJARLINS – PORTOGRUARO 0 – 1

DOLOMITES – CARTIGLIANO 2 – 4

ESTE – TORVISCOSA 2 – 2

LEGNAGO – ADRIESE 0 – 0

LEVICO – MONTEBELLUNA 2 – 2

LUPARENSE – CLODIENSE C.S. 0 – 0

MESTRE – BOLZANO 2 – 0

MONTECCHIO – CAMPODARSEGO 3 – 2

CLASSIFICATION

CAMPODARSEGO 10

IT’S 9

CLODIENSE 9

BOLZANO 8

LEGNAGO 8

BOILER 8

ADRIESE 7

CARTIGLIANO 7

LUPARENSE 7

PORTOGRUARO 7

VILLAFRANCA 7

CJARLINS 6

TORVISCOSA 5

MONTEBELLUNA 5

LEFT 5

MONTECCHIO M. 4

MASTER 3

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES 3