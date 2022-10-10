Home Sports Serie D. Dolomiti Bellunesi Sunday in Feltre, only on 23rd the return to Belluno
Sports

by admin
On the horizon of the Belluno Dolomites there are two home games in quick succession. But they will be staged in different theaters: on Sunday 16, eyes focused on the Zugni Tauro in Feltre and on 23 October on the sports center of Belluno.

Serie D. Corbanese deceives the Belluno Dolomites, then Mestre draws

Yes, the date on which Diego Zanin’s team will return to the stadium of the capital has been defined: on the penultimate Sunday of the month, the piazzale Resistenza stadium reopens its doors for a Serie D championship match. five months (162 days, to be precise) from the last time: it was May 14, the final day of the 2021-2022 season. And the Dolomites surpassed Mestre with a score of 3-0. The return to the sports club will be against the current leaders of group C: Este.

Corbanese goal, Dolomites ahead in Mestre

First, however, another commitment awaits Corbanese and his companions: in six days, Campodarsego will arrive. In this case, they will play again at the Zugni Tauro in Feltre, the stadium that hosted all the official matches of the start of the season. Kick-off at 3 pm for both challenges.

Dolomites – Cartigliano 2-4, the goals and words of Mr. Zanin

Bolzano – Dolomiti Bellunesi 4-2, relive the goals and actions

Highlights. Dolomites – Torviscosa 2-0

Highligts – Relive the Belluno Dolomites – Levico 3-0 of the Italian Cup

