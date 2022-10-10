On the horizon of the Belluno Dolomites there are two home games in quick succession. But they will be staged in different theaters: on Sunday 16, eyes focused on the Zugni Tauro in Feltre and on 23 October on the sports center of Belluno.

Yes, the date on which Diego Zanin’s team will return to the stadium of the capital has been defined: on the penultimate Sunday of the month, the piazzale Resistenza stadium reopens its doors for a Serie D championship match. five months (162 days, to be precise) from the last time: it was May 14, the final day of the 2021-2022 season. And the Dolomites surpassed Mestre with a score of 3-0. The return to the sports club will be against the current leaders of group C: Este.

First, however, another commitment awaits Corbanese and his companions: in six days, Campodarsego will arrive. In this case, they will play again at the Zugni Tauro in Feltre, the stadium that hosted all the official matches of the start of the season. Kick-off at 3 pm for both challenges.

