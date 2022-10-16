The crisis in the Belluno Dolomites shows no sign of abating. After the draw in Mestre, the team coached by Diego Zanin badly lost 2-0 against Campodarsego and ran into the fifth defeat in seven days, remaining last alone at 4 points.

The Paduans score their goals at the beginning of time. Opens at 5 ‘Flick of the head, left all alone in the area. He doubles in the 55th minute Buongiorno after a mistake by Saccon, even if the dolomitic extreme defender will later avoid a heavier passive. Previously (51 ‘), Arcopinto sent off for a double yellow card, even if the second appeared a bit forced.

Another home challenge on Sunday, but this time in Belluno. Este is the opponent.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – CAMPODARSEGO 0-2.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-3): Saccon; Alcides (78 ‘Pasqualino), Conti, Sommacal (65’ Alari), Pettinà; Onescu, Arcopinto, Artioli (88 ‘Faraon); Thomas Cossalter (56 ‘De Paoli), Corbanese, Alex Cossalter (65’ Svidercoschi). Coach Diego Zanin.

CAMPODARSEGO (4-4-2): Boscolo Palo; Oneto (88 ‘Rubin), Perez, Buratto, Ballan; Diarrassouba (75 ‘Pozzebon), Guitto, Alluci, Orlandi (83’ Ghirardello); Good morning (91 ‘Pellecchi (C, Cupani (65’ Prevedello). Coach Cristiano Masitto.

Referee: Marra of Mantua. Assistants: Nicolò of Milan, Corbetta of Como.

Rarely: 5 ‘Guitto; 55 ‘Good morning.

Note: Corners 5-4. Ammonites Arcopinto, Sommacal, Conti, De Paoli (D), Diarrasouba, Pozzebon (C). Expelled at 51 ‘Arcopinto (D) for a double yellow card. Recovery 2 ‘pt, 5’ st

RESULTS

CALDIERO – CARTIGLIANO 1 – 1

CJARLINS – VILLAFRANCA 1 – 1

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – CAMPODARSEGO 0 – 2

ESTE – BOLZANO 2 – 1

LEGNAGO – TORVISCOSA 1 – 1

LEVICO – ADRIESE 0 – 0

LUPARENSE – PORTOGRUARO 3 – 0

MONTECCHIO – MESTRE 1 – 3

CLODIENSE – MONTEBELLUNA 3 – 1

CLASSIFICATION

THIS IS CLODIENSE 15

CAMPODARSEGO 13

ADRIESE, CARTIGLIANO AND VILLAFRANCA 11

CJARLINS, LUPARENSE AND CALDIERO 10

BOLZANO AND LEGNAGO 9

MESTRE, PORTOGRUARO AND MONTECCHIO 7

TORVISCOSA AND LEVICO 6

MONTEBELLUNA 5

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES 4