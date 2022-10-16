The crisis in the Belluno Dolomites shows no sign of abating. After the draw in Mestre, the team coached by Diego Zanin badly lost 2-0 against Campodarsego and ran into the fifth defeat in seven days, remaining last alone at 4 points.
The Paduans score their goals at the beginning of time. Opens at 5 ‘Flick of the head, left all alone in the area. He doubles in the 55th minute Buongiorno after a mistake by Saccon, even if the dolomitic extreme defender will later avoid a heavier passive. Previously (51 ‘), Arcopinto sent off for a double yellow card, even if the second appeared a bit forced.
Another home challenge on Sunday, but this time in Belluno. Este is the opponent.
BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – CAMPODARSEGO 0-2.
BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-3): Saccon; Alcides (78 ‘Pasqualino), Conti, Sommacal (65’ Alari), Pettinà; Onescu, Arcopinto, Artioli (88 ‘Faraon); Thomas Cossalter (56 ‘De Paoli), Corbanese, Alex Cossalter (65’ Svidercoschi). Coach Diego Zanin.
CAMPODARSEGO (4-4-2): Boscolo Palo; Oneto (88 ‘Rubin), Perez, Buratto, Ballan; Diarrassouba (75 ‘Pozzebon), Guitto, Alluci, Orlandi (83’ Ghirardello); Good morning (91 ‘Pellecchi (C, Cupani (65’ Prevedello). Coach Cristiano Masitto.
Referee: Marra of Mantua. Assistants: Nicolò of Milan, Corbetta of Como.
Rarely: 5 ‘Guitto; 55 ‘Good morning.
Note: Corners 5-4. Ammonites Arcopinto, Sommacal, Conti, De Paoli (D), Diarrasouba, Pozzebon (C). Expelled at 51 ‘Arcopinto (D) for a double yellow card. Recovery 2 ‘pt, 5’ st
RESULTS
CALDIERO – CARTIGLIANO 1 – 1
CJARLINS – VILLAFRANCA 1 – 1
BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – CAMPODARSEGO 0 – 2
ESTE – BOLZANO 2 – 1
LEGNAGO – TORVISCOSA 1 – 1
LEVICO – ADRIESE 0 – 0
LUPARENSE – PORTOGRUARO 3 – 0
MONTECCHIO – MESTRE 1 – 3
CLODIENSE – MONTEBELLUNA 3 – 1
CLASSIFICATION
THIS IS CLODIENSE 15
CAMPODARSEGO 13
ADRIESE, CARTIGLIANO AND VILLAFRANCA 11
CJARLINS, LUPARENSE AND CALDIERO 10
BOLZANO AND LEGNAGO 9
MESTRE, PORTOGRUARO AND MONTECCHIO 7
TORVISCOSA AND LEVICO 6
MONTEBELLUNA 5
BELLUNESE DOLOMITES 4