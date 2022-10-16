Home Sports Serie D. Dolomiti ko also with Campodarsego, last place alone
Serie D. Dolomiti ko also with Campodarsego, last place alone

Serie D. Dolomiti ko also with Campodarsego, last place alone

The crisis in the Belluno Dolomites shows no sign of abating. After the draw in Mestre, the team coached by Diego Zanin badly lost 2-0 against Campodarsego and ran into the fifth defeat in seven days, remaining last alone at 4 points.

The Paduans score their goals at the beginning of time. Opens at 5 ‘Flick of the head, left all alone in the area. He doubles in the 55th minute Buongiorno after a mistake by Saccon, even if the dolomitic extreme defender will later avoid a heavier passive. Previously (51 ‘), Arcopinto sent off for a double yellow card, even if the second appeared a bit forced.

Another home challenge on Sunday, but this time in Belluno. Este is the opponent.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – CAMPODARSEGO 0-2.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-3): Saccon; Alcides (78 ‘Pasqualino), Conti, Sommacal (65’ Alari), Pettinà; Onescu, Arcopinto, Artioli (88 ‘Faraon); Thomas Cossalter (56 ‘De Paoli), Corbanese, Alex Cossalter (65’ Svidercoschi). Coach Diego Zanin.

CAMPODARSEGO (4-4-2): Boscolo Palo; Oneto (88 ‘Rubin), Perez, Buratto, Ballan; Diarrassouba (75 ‘Pozzebon), Guitto, Alluci, Orlandi (83’ Ghirardello); Good morning (91 ‘Pellecchi (C, Cupani (65’ Prevedello). Coach Cristiano Masitto.

Referee: Marra of Mantua. Assistants: Nicolò of Milan, Corbetta of Como.

Rarely: 5 ‘Guitto; 55 ‘Good morning.

Note: Corners 5-4. Ammonites Arcopinto, Sommacal, Conti, De Paoli (D), Diarrasouba, Pozzebon (C). Expelled at 51 ‘Arcopinto (D) for a double yellow card. Recovery 2 ‘pt, 5’ st

RESULTS

CALDIERO – CARTIGLIANO 1 – 1

CJARLINS – VILLAFRANCA 1 – 1

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – CAMPODARSEGO 0 – 2

ESTE – BOLZANO 2 – 1

LEGNAGO – TORVISCOSA 1 – 1

LEVICO – ADRIESE 0 – 0

LUPARENSE – PORTOGRUARO 3 – 0

MONTECCHIO – MESTRE 1 – 3

CLODIENSE – MONTEBELLUNA 3 – 1

CLASSIFICATION

THIS IS CLODIENSE 15

CAMPODARSEGO 13

ADRIESE, CARTIGLIANO AND VILLAFRANCA 11

CJARLINS, LUPARENSE AND CALDIERO 10

BOLZANO AND LEGNAGO 9

MESTRE, PORTOGRUARO AND MONTECCHIO 7

TORVISCOSA AND LEVICO 6

MONTEBELLUNA 5

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES 4

