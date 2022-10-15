In search of a victory that has been missing for a month now: from 2-0 to Torviscosa, dated 17 September. But the obstacle that presents itself in front of the Belluno Dolomites is significant. Because tomorrow (Sunday 16, 3 pm), Campodarsego will arrive at the Zugni Tauro stadium in Feltre. A seasoned team, grim and currently third in the standings, even if back from two passives in sequence: in Montecchio and at home against Este.

PINDARICO FLIGHT

More than his opponent, however, Mr. Diego Zanin looks above all at the Dolomite home: «We are continuing along the path of growth. A path that requires some time, given that we have changed the game system and some principles, but the boys show great willingness to work ». The technician puts a stop to any Pindaric flight: «I said it last week and I repeat it. We are last and we must think last. I don’t want to hear about phantom things: reality is not an opinion and he says that, at the moment, we are at the bottom of the ranking. Consequently, we need to perform ». In Mestre, in the last match, a precious point gained: «I then found many aspects on which we concentrated on in the 90 ‘of the match. I am happy, but also aware of the fact that this is only the beginning ».

CHOICES

The numerous changes in the starting eleven did not go unnoticed: «Given that it is not a rejection for any of the athletes who started from the bench – Zanin resumes – the choices were dictated by what I had seen in training and on the occasion of the confrontation with Cartigliano. At that moment, we needed elements with personality and experience, who knew the category and the group. Because those who are more experienced can help young people to grow. In any case, beyond the interpreters, we must think as a team. As a single block ». The coach is also taking care of the tactical aspect in detail: «The general balance is very important, keeping the right distances and measures on the pitch is the basis for obtaining results. To exploit our technical rate, it is necessary to give stability to the foundations ».

RECOVERED VIRVILAS

If on the one hand the left winger Macchioni is still unavailable, on the other De Carli is about to join the group again, while the goalkeeper Virvilas is recovered: “But Saccon, in Mestre, played a great test – Zanin specifies – . Confirming that everyone is needed. And, on the pitch, the most ready will always go. The Campodarsego? He is built for the top: plus, after two losses in a row, he will want to react. We are talking about a well-trained team, dangerous on set kicks and with quality. Not surprisingly, he aims for the final victory ».

REFEREES AND FOOTBALL SCHOOL

Tomorrow’s challenge will be directed by Alessio Marra: the Mantua whistle will be joined by Antonio Nicolò from Milan and Simone Corbetta from Como. Between one time and another, there will be a parade of the boys from the football school.