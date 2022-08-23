Giana Erminio, relegated to Serie D after 8 years in a row in Lega Pro, has announced that for the current season entry to the stadium will be free for all league matches. This is the official press release of the Gorgonzola company: “The Giana Erminio company in the person of the president Oreste Bamonte thanks the municipal administration and the police for the willingness shown in these 8 years of professionalism and announces that the entrance to the Municipal stadium for the championship matches of the National Amateur League of Serie D 2022/2023 it will be free for all “.

At the level of Serie D, which is still the fourth national category of our football, it is an unprecedented initiative. As soon as the news came out, accompanied by a “We are waiting for you at the stadium”, the fans and simple fans filled the social networks of the club with a long series of thanks to the president Bamonte and among them also the mayor Angelo Stucchi: “I know the great love of president Bamonte for this city and how happy he is to see the families at the stadium, but this unexpected gift of his increases my high esteem for him and moves me. Thank you President, this city loves you all ”, Oreste Bamonte, 85, has been in command of Giana Erminio for 37 years. He brought the team from the First Category to Serie C. Last May the relegation to the amateurs, a disappointment that the fans and sportsmen of Gorgonzola have already forgotten. Appointment on 4 September for the debut at home against Correggese in the new Serie D championship