An inattention that risks costing the former Dolomiti Bellunesi coach Lucio Brando dearly. His Prato (group D of Serie D) was back from a victory with Corticella (fourth success in five games after taking over) and was also winning 2-0 against Real Forte Querceta.

However, a success that will almost certainly be annulled by the sports judge, given that Brando’s boys played for four minutes without an overage due to inattention at the time of substitutions.

The event happened in the 65th minute: Renzi (born in 2001) made way for midfielder Ba (born in 1998) when Prato was already winning 2-0 with Mobilio’s brace in the first half.

Only 4 minutes later Petronelli entered precisely for the striker Mobilio, to re-establish the right number of obligatory overages.

“A useless move, in any case. And realizing the damage, at the end of the match, the coach Brando left the field in tears without making any statements.