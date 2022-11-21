Home Sports Serie D. Oversight of the ex Dolomiti Bellunesi Brando, without overage for 4 minutes. Certainly the knockout at the table
Sports

Serie D. Oversight of the ex Dolomiti Bellunesi Brando, without overage for 4 minutes. Certainly the knockout at the table

by admin
Serie D. Oversight of the ex Dolomiti Bellunesi Brando, without overage for 4 minutes. Certainly the knockout at the table

An inattention that risks costing the former Dolomiti Bellunesi coach Lucio Brando dearly. His Prato (group D of Serie D) was back from a victory with Corticella (fourth success in five games after taking over) and was also winning 2-0 against Real Forte Querceta.

However, a success that will almost certainly be annulled by the sports judge, given that Brando’s boys played for four minutes without an overage due to inattention at the time of substitutions.

The event happened in the 65th minute: Renzi (born in 2001) made way for midfielder Ba (born in 1998) when Prato was already winning 2-0 with Mobilio’s brace in the first half.

Only 4 minutes later Petronelli entered precisely for the striker Mobilio, to re-establish the right number of obligatory overages.

“A useless move, in any case. And realizing the damage, at the end of the match, the coach Brando left the field in tears without making any statements.

See also  League Cup draw: Manchester City VS Chelsea BIG6 Only Liverpool welcomes a good sign – yqqlm

You may also like

Alzheimer’s without cure. The latest tests failed and...

Richarlison’s plans after football: ‘I buy myself an...

Seven tips for saving money at the end...

Dacia Duster: the November offer at 5 euros...

World Cup-Valencia head-kick opener Ecuador 2-0 Qatar-Shangbao Indonesia

Why should you invest in World Cup stickers?

World Cup 2022, whoever wears the rainbow band...

Dario Nardella: “Light!, a loud and strong voice...

How much money will be paid for the...

Juve, Felix Correia: the loan after the injury?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy