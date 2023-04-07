An elderly spectator feels bad in the grandstand, thereferee suspends the match and rescues him by practicing a cardiac massagewaiting for help to arrive. It happened in Molisein Vastogirardi, in the province of Isernia, in the match between Vastogirardi and Avezzano, in Serie D. Running to the aid of the spectator who has fallen ill, Christian Laraspatareferee of the section of Bari. During the match, with just a few minutes left to go, the referee – who is a student specializing in Anesthesia and Intensive Care – was warned that there was a spectator who was feeling ill, near the gate that separates the field from the stands. She then stopped the game and immediately did her utmost to help him, giving him cardiac massage. An ambulance later arrived at the camp. The match resumed only when the man was transferred to the hospital, where – although he seemed to have recovered – he unfortunately died.