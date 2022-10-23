The Dolomiti Bellunesi returns to celebrate at the Polisportivo di Belluno. Despite being a head and tail against the undefeated leaders Este, the team of coach Diego Zanin dominated, created chances and eventually won 1-0 thanks to Corbanese’s penalty in the 55th minute, following a foul that cost the visiting defender the second yellow card Cooked. Among the various opportunities the hosts had, supported by almost 600 spectators, there was also a sidebar from Artioli. In the standings, the points become 7 and on the ninth day of the championship, the people of Belluno will visit Montecchio Maggiore on Saturday in advance.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – ESTE 1-0.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-3): Virvilas; Alcides, Alari, Sommacal, Pettinà; Artioli, Onescu, Thomas Cossalter; De Paoli (90 ‘Estevez), Corbanese (86’ Svidercoschi), Alex Cossalter (79 ‘Faraon). Available: Saccon, Casella, Cont, Toniolo, Cucchisi, Macchioni. Coach Diego Zanin.

IS (4-4-2): August; Munaretto, Cuccato, Giacomazzi, Piccardi; Franzolin (84′ Cogo), Caccin (86′ Marchesan), Burato, Menato; Solinas (63′ Zanetti), De Vido (84′ Strechie). Available: Fortin, Calgaro, Bordi, Antinoro, Moracchiato. Coach Andrea Pagan.

Referee: Collier of Gallarate. Assistants: D’Orto of Busto Arsizio, Cattaneo of Mestre.

Rarely: 55 & # 39; Corbanese on penalty.

Note: about 600 spectators. Ammonites Alari, Sommacal, Onescu (D), Cuccato, Giacomazzi (E). Expelled at 54 ‘Cuccato (E) for a double yellow card. Recovery 1 ‘pt, 4’ st

RESULTS

ADRIESE – MONTEBELLUNA 3 – 2

CAMPODARSEGO – LEGNAGO 2 – 1

CARTIGLIANO – LEVICO 0 – 1

DOLOMITS – IT’S 1 – 0

MASTER – CALDIERO 0 – 0

PORTOGRUARO – MONTECCHIO 1 – 4

TORVISCOSA – LUPARENSE 0 – 1

VILLAFRANCA – CLODIENSE C.S. 0 – 0

V. BOLZANO – CJARLINS 4 – 2

CLASSIFICATION

CAMPODARSEGO AND CLODIENSE 16

IT’S 15

ADRIESE 14

LUPARENSE 13

BOLZANO AND VILLAFRANCA 12

CARTIGLIANO AND CALDIERO 11

CJARLINS AND MONTECCHIO 10

LEGNAGO AND LEVICO 9

MASTER 8

PORTOGRUARO AND BELLUNO DOLOMITES 7

TORVISCOSA 6