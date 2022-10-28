The Dolomiti Bellunesi plays in advance. And tomorrow (Saturday 29 October, 3 pm) it will be on stage in Montecchio Maggiore, against the newly promoted hosts, for the ninth day of the Serie D championship. Why tomorrow? Because the second round of the Italian Cup is upon us. So, better take the field on Saturday and have 24 more hours of rest in view of next Wednesday’s away match in Carlino.

PERSONAL SPHERE

A period of fire is announced, therefore. And every member of the squad will be needed. Nobody excluded. Nor Sebastiano Svidercoschi: a center forward who, despite having had less space in recent times, has proven to be not only useful, but decisive. With the strength of example, self-denial and total attachment to the colors of the Dolomites: «In certain moments you have to leave the personal sphere aside – argues the former Real Monterotondo – and concentrate solely on the group, giving everything on the pitch. What matters is that the team achieves a result. Then, in football, things can always change. I will certainly continue to give my best ».

TEST BENCH

Montecchio is back from a resounding success away from Portogruaro (4-1). And even at home he can be fearful. For information, just ask Campodarsego, the current leaders bent at the beginning of October in Vicenza: «It is an important test – adds Svidercoschi – especially after the success achieved with Este. A fundamental success, also because, as they say, winning helps to win. Last Sunday’s 1-0 gives us strength and leaves a series of positive sensations. We are a group that has quality and that, beyond the demerits and mistakes made, has collected less than it deserved. Sooner or later he had to see the light, even if this is just a glimmer. ‘

ATMOSPHERE

A glow also fueled by the thrust of the public: «It gave us a lot of energy, the setting at the multi-sports stadium was fabulous. Experiencing such an atmosphere is great for any footballer. And the support of the many children present in the stands proved to be an added value. Because the little ones are the healthy part of this sport: they helped us to get out of the difficult moment ».



The Dolomiti Bellunesi is compact. And he is rowing in the same direction: «Last week we started a meeting between us – concludes the striker who grew up in the Lazio nursery – in which a brick was placed. And we said to ourselves that that same brick would remain intact, even if a defeat with Este had matured. Because it represented something constructive. Then came the victory. To confirm that the brick is granite ».

REFEREES AND SURROUNDINGS

The whistle designated to referee the advance comes from Modena: it is Daniele Benevelli, flanked by assistants Badreddine Mamouni from Tolmezzo and Giacomo Ponti from Trieste. Mister Diego Zanin will have Alessio Arcopinto back at his disposal, after a round of disqualification.