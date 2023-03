A home draw for Milan, who didn’t go beyond a 1-1 draw with Salernitana, failing to overtake Lazio and Inter. Napoli beats Atalanta and rises to +18 on Inter, defeated at the Peak. Lazio also stop, braking in Bologna, and Rome, folded 4-3 by Sassuolo. Victory for Juve who are seventh. In the queue, Spezia goes to +5 on Verona third last. Here is the updated standings with the Lega Serie A classification. SEE ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A