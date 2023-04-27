Serra, the referee referred after the dispute with Mourinho in Cremonese Rome

Insulting and offensive words such as to violate the duties of loyalty and correctness provided for by article 4 of the sports justice code and by the ethical standards of the Italian Referees Association. These are the reasons that led to the referral of the referee Marco Serra, the protagonist last February 28 – as the IV man – of the famous dispute in Cremona with José Mourinho. According to the indictment, the testimonies and video evidence show that Serra uttered the famous phrase “go home, he’s making fun of you – that’s not exactly the term – the whole stadium” towards the Giallorossi coach, and for this reason must be punished. In reality – this is the peculiarity of the story – the FIGC prosecutor Chiné had proposed the dismissal for the Turin referee, who in the hearing had admitted to having had a wrong attitude but not having uttered the offending sentence. However, the Attorney General of Sport rejected Chiné’s request, ordering precisely to proceed with the referral, which, among other things, would have arrived out of time. Serra’s defense will rely on this to make the judgment impossible, with the lawyer Bordoni who then said he was embittered and ready to organize a peacemaking meeting between Mourinho and Serra, regardless of the outcome of the eventual trial (which in any case probably could cost Serra at most a warning or a censure). In the meantime, the referee – in the absence of a precautionary suspension – remains at the disposal of the designator Rocchi.