Rome, 7 August 2022 – Honorable Debora Serracchiani, Pd group leader in the Chamber. The die is cast. Mission failed, Calenda broke the deal with you. Who toasts? “Certainly the right, of which Calenda says he is an opponent but which he will favor. Judging by the comments following the break, I would also say that Calenda has followed the sirens of those who have passed through Forza Italia in his formation. I believe, however, that it is a break. absolutely incomprehensible, irresponsible, and which objectively leaves us stunned because we have done everything we could generously do and have been betrayed “. From Marx to Tafazzi. The left continues to hurt itself. And the web rages Elections, Calenda breaks with the Democratic Party. Dem on the attack. And Renzi tweets about the third pole But did you expect it to end like this? “No, I did not expect it, because Calenda himself had asked for an agreement and the agreement, very clear, had been found, also taking important decisions such as not to nominate the leaders as a candidate. Instead, the word and the signature are were disavowed in a few days. Frankly, I don’t understand the political reasons for this break. ” Conte a Letta: “Go ahead and offer the colleges that have been released in Di Maio and Tabacci” In hindsight, it was not a mistake to try to build a field that was too wide and contradictory, which had both parties that supported the Draghi government which opposition parties that have systematically voted against it? “We start from a premise. This bad electoral law forces us to make electoral alliances, which in the field of the center right have been easier because there is now only one leader called Giorgia Meloni, and more complex in our field. generosity we have tried to bring together all those who have an alternative idea to that …