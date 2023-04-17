Home » Servette goalie Robert Mayer is experiencing an amazing bull run
Servette goalie Robert Mayer is experiencing an amazing bull run

Servette goalie Robert Mayer is experiencing an amazing bull run

Robert Mayer was considered to be written off, a discontinued model. His former employer Davos still pays money for the goalkeeper to stop pucks for another club. But at 33, Mayer is in the form of his life. And reaches for the championship title with Geneva/Servette.

Laughter found again in Geneva: Robert Mayer.

Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

In the summer of 2020, Robert Mayer will move to HC Davos. It is a prestige transfer from the record champions, who are currently undergoing conversion, and the parties agree on a four-year contract worth just over two million Swiss francs. It’s not an accidental commitment: manager Raeto Raffainer and goalkeeping coach Peter Mettler know Mayer from the national team. Together they forge a plan: Mayer should develop into the best goalkeeper in the league in Davos and grow up to become the successor to the two national team goalkeepers Leonardo Genoni / Reto Berra.

