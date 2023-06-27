Sestri Levante-Sorrento, Scudetto Finale: Scudetto for one, Serie C for all

The epilogue of the Serie D championship comes with the now classic final of the Poule Scudetto which takes place on a neutral field and which every year attracts many enthusiasts, not just fans of the two teams. At first, like every year, the final was supposed to be played on Saturday then, albeit well in advance, it was moved to the dear Sunday, that of 11 June to be precise. The same precious advance which unfortunately did not concern the choice of the host city and stadium, identified only in the late afternoon of Thursday, just three days before the fateful match, in the “Comunale” stadium of Piancastagnaio, Pianese’s “home”, with all the repercussions and the logistical difficulties of the case.

Despite the short time available to prepare the accreditation and above all the trip, as a true “partitellaro” I certainly do not give up and on the contrary, I exalt myself in the face of the difficulties which in this case, to be honest, are not so many. so in less than no time I can prepare everything and leave. Exceptional guest star and travel companion will be our friend Massimo with whom, just before midday, we head towards Piancastagnaio where we arrive about an hour and a half before the kick-off of the match between Sestri Levante and Sorrento .

At almost eight hundred meters above sea level, the day is warm but pleasantly breezy, perfect for playing a match at 4 in the afternoon. Moreover, Piancastagnaio is run-in at certain special events, given that already in 2013 it hosted in this same stadium (net of the subsequent restyling) the Final four for the assignment of the Scudetto. After the preparatory semifinals, I was also present at the final between Ischia and Delta Porto Tolle on May 25th, under a rain and an unusual cold for those months.

Ten years later the contenders for this prestigious trophy are, as mentioned, the Ligurians from Sestri Levante, fresh winners of group A and the Campanians from Sorrento, promoted right on the woolen thread in group G, to the detriment of Paganese, after a long head-to-head head resolved in the last day by virtue of the unexpected defeat of the opponents in that of Tivoli.

In the Poule Scudetto the rossoblù surpassed their group by winning both matches against Lumezzane and Legnago but above all they got the better of the battleship Pineto, winner of the Coppa Italia as well as of their group, defeated at home and thus earning the coveted final. Not least Sorrento which got rid of two other battleships such as Catania and Brindisi without conceding goals and overturning Lumezzane in the semi-final with a 2-0 home win following the 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Lombardy.

The margin of advance also allows us to take a tour outside the stadium where there are already many Sorrento fans with flags in hand, but also several Ligurians. Refreshing ourselves in a bar near the stadium, we can also see the arrival of a bus of Sestresi ultras who, once they get off the bus, stand out for lighting various torches and smoke bombs to heat but also compact the environment and unload the adrenaline due to the long journey.

It’s time for us to go too and thanks to the promptness of a Pianese manager, we complete all the formalities and we’re soon on the pitch. Stopping to look at the stands and focusing on all the changes that have taken place in these ten years, children of Pianese’s climb to the third series, I don’t find the morphology of the stadium too much changed. Practically the two grandstands are always the same, only that in the open one the fence that divides the terraces from the field has been completely redone and seats have been placed, in addition to the various halls which cannot be missing in the third series on pain of being unusable.

The ultras from Sestri Levante, of whom I had already made a good impression this year in the home match against Legnano, are assigned to the covered grandstand, where once all the banners have been arranged, they begin to be heard with some chorus and seen thanks to the waving of the flags and various banners to color the sector. Close to the kick-off, the ultras from Campania also enter and, immediately after having crossed the entrance gate, they gather together and all together reach the central part of the uncovered grandstand where they attach the banners to the fence, lighting a torch which still exalts the plus these moments.

Immediately afterwards the teams enter the field and both sectors are colored up: the Ligurians display a mini-flag with vertical red and blue bands with the words SESTRI ARE US on it under which they light a torch; instead the people from Campania propose the waving of flags and the lighting of a couple of torches. Ready to go and after only two minutes Sestri Levante takes the lead thanks to captain Pane, to the delight of their supporters who, in addition to cheering, light a torch again.

It goes without saying that in the continuation of the match both fans asserted themselves, inciting their respective formations continuously, regardless of the heat which affects above all the part of the Campania players whose sector is completely exposed to the sun. There are also particular differences between the two fans, with the Ligurians singing more linearly, while the Campanians perform different choruses to respond with less emphasis and more tranquility; moreover, especially in the first part of the competition, they perform choirs accompanied by clapping throughout the sector and there is no shortage of dry choirs, less frequent but still there. The Sorrentines also indulge in pyrotechnics with the lighting of a couple of torches at different times of the match, while the rossoblùs carry out a scarf at half an hour, not too thick but which is noticeable, above all because they integrate it with the waving of the flags, which characterize both supporters throughout the first fraction: very beautiful especially those bearing the effigy of the corsair, nickname of the Sestrese supporters.

At the end of the first half, Gaetani manages to restore parity and makes the portion of the sector occupied by the ultras from Campania rejoice, who continue to cheer for at least a good half of the interval. In the second half, after not even four minutes, the Argentine striker Marquez first gave Sestri Levante the lead, then scored the final 3-1 goal a few minutes later, effectively handing over the Scudetto to his team. For the first goal, not all Sestrese fans are present in the stands, but whoever is there celebrates even for those who lingered at the bar. Before the third goal there is also time for another banner with horizontal red and blue bands and the writing “LOVE ME STILL” which, like the initial flag, offers a torch to the eye, once lowered and incredibly even a third goal at close range for those who instead put down the big sheet and cast an eye on the pitch. An itinerant train grants a facetious moment and once it is finished, it slightly unravels the compactness of the supporters that the choir thrower coordinates and rearranges with great skill.

From this moment on, the Ligurian ultras travel on the wings of enthusiasm and constantly incite the team with numerous claps that transmit all the heat possible, together with yet another torch which, with the PIESSE group flag always high, offers nice pop of color too. At half an hour they carry out a new scarf, this time thicker than the one proposed in the first fraction and the results can only be positive, especially if it is not only the scarves that are waving but also the flags, banners and small flags, so as to make the extremely colorful sector, and then continue to cheer until the end of the match and the consequent triple whistle from the referee.

On the opposite side, the Sorrentini don’t want to be outdone even if Marquez’s one-two in just six minutes cuts the players’ legs a little and the voices of the ultras, who point out a few pauses, but then with all the pride possible they try to unite and start cheering again as if nothing had happened, continuing to color the sector thanks to the waving of the flags and the lighting of a couple of torches in this second part of the race. They are the authors of numerous clapping, some carried out with raised arms and practically always inciting their favorites, not taking any more breaks despite the double disadvantage.

After four minutes of added time, the referee sends everyone to the locker room and the celebration of the Ligurians capable of inscribing their name in the golden register of the competition can begin, both on the pitch and in the stands, while for Sorrento it is the second defeat in the final after the one against Paganese in the 2005-2006 season, with the stands then closed to the public due to the shameful decision by the Campania police headquarters. However, not even in the Sorrento sector is the desire to continue singing lost, on the contrary they continue to light torches and support their favorites as thanks for the beautiful season that has just ended, culminating with the promotion to Serie C.

On the opposite side, obviously, the celebrations are more prolonged, due to the usual rite which first sees the delivery of the celebratory medals and then the raising of the Cup. The rossoblù ultras sing and applaud as happy as ever for this beautiful trophy they have just won, which Captain Pane raises to the sky celebrating with all his teammates and the management, also involving the ultras in the stands to whom the cup is symbolically given and to whom, finally, T-shirts are also launched to thank them for their role in this year. Even the Sorrentines, once outside, continue to get noticed thanks to the explosion of a large firecracker and the lighting of an orange smoke bomb, which also attracts the attention of those present still inside the facility.

An overall good, positive game with two fans who had the desire and strength to sing and try to do better than each other and the final result cannot be anything but excellent, on the other hand these particular end-of-season matches always reserve some nice surprises . Sestri Levante after more than seventy years finds the third series, this time really and not as the utopian victory in the final play off series D 2014-15 in Foligno against Monopoli, where the corsairs, albeit winning 1-0, gave up promotion via repechage. This time the promotion is a reality and it will be interesting to see a fan base like that of the Corsairs, extricate themselves with teams with an undoubted blazon and experienced fans with important numbers, as well as more or less long and complicated away trips at a managerial level like those in Sardinia.

The Campania players are now habitués of the third series championships, having already been there in the 2000s, but unlike then, the Italian bureaucracy has already warned about the “Italia” stadium, judged unsuitable for a third series championship with the specter of the umpteenth move that brings new sacrifices to the detriment of the fans. And thank goodness, as they said, that football belongs to the fans… imagine if it weren’t!

We leave the stadium and the city of Piancastagnaio not before saying goodbye to the indefatigable manager of Pianese who has made himself completely available to ensure that we work in the best possible way, having a beer in front of which we can exchange the last considerations on the fans seen at work in the today’s race. All that remains is to get back in the car and with it the way home, tired from the efforts accumulated in this long season but just as happy for all the beauty, the stories, the fans experienced.

Marco Gasparri

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

