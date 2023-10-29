The Indianapolis Colts suffered their fifth defeat in the eighth game of the season with Bernhard Raimann, thereby suffering a setback in the fight for the play-offs in the National Football League (NFL).

The Colts were defeated 27:38 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in front of their home crowd with offensive tackle Raimann in the starting lineup. For the guests, led by quarterback Derek Carr, who threw two touchdowns, it was their fourth win of the season.

The New York Jets had a dramatic 13:10 win after extra time in the city derby against the Giants. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers celebrated their first win in the seventh game with a 15:13 win against the Houston Texans. Quarterback Will Levis from the Tennessee Titans experienced a very special NFL debut, leading his team with four touchdowns to a 28:23 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

