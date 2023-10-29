Home » Setback for Colts in the fight for the NFL playoffs
Sports

Setback for Colts in the fight for the NFL playoffs

by admin
Setback for Colts in the fight for the NFL playoffs

The Indianapolis Colts suffered their fifth defeat in the eighth game of the season with Bernhard Raimann, thereby suffering a setback in the fight for the play-offs in the National Football League (NFL).

The Colts were defeated 27:38 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in front of their home crowd with offensive tackle Raimann in the starting lineup. For the guests, led by quarterback Derek Carr, who threw two touchdowns, it was their fourth win of the season.

The New York Jets had a dramatic 13:10 win after extra time in the city derby against the Giants. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers celebrated their first win in the seventh game with a 15:13 win against the Houston Texans. Quarterback Will Levis from the Tennessee Titans experienced a very special NFL debut, leading his team with four touchdowns to a 28:23 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

More dazu in National Football League

See also  The EU Court condemns Spain for the facilitated regime granted to Real and Barcelona

You may also like

NEC Nijmegen Striker Bas Dost Collapses on Field...

Marseille fans throw stones at Lyon bus: coach...

Chucky Lozano’s Hat-Trick Sends PSV Soaring, Drowns Ajax...

Ragusa Calcio, the Blue Eagles return to Aldo...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Defeats Thailand in Paris...

In France, the horse has never left the...

Cuban Slugger Cesar Prieto Thriving in LIDOM, Talks...

VALLE DEI SEGNI WINE TRAIL 2023

Audio commentary: Ostrava–Jablonec 0:1, Baník lost for the...

Jorge Martin won the MotoGP Grand Prix of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy