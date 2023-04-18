Setback for Nuremberg: Kiel’s Reese meets worth seeing

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

Holstein Kiel won against 1. FC Nürnberg in the 2nd Bundesliga on Saturday (04/15/2023), also because Fabian Reese was convincing once again. Nuremberg must continue to worry about relegation.

Steven Skrzybski (19th minute) gave Kiel the lead, it was a curious goal. Later, Fabian Reese, who was once again strong, scored for Holstein (39th). Nuremberg only managed to get the first goal through Felix Lohkemper (65th).

The guests from Franconia also ended the game with fewer men after Jens Castrop saw red for an emergency brake (74th).

To the live ticker: Kiel against Nuremberg

arrow right

28th matchday

arrow right

With the home win, Holstein Kiel has broken the 40-point mark and can go into the coming weeks without worrying about relegation. It’s a starting position that they can only dream of in Nuremberg. The “Club” has been waiting for a win for four games and is 13th in the table. with 30 points still in danger of relegation. The lead over Jahn Regensburg in relegation rank 16 is three points.

Curious Kiel leadership against Nuremberg

Kiel got off to a better start in the game. Only the crossbar prevented a Marco Komenda header from taking the early lead (12′), and shots from Lewis Holtby (14′) and Hólmbert Fridjónsson (17′) weren’t far behind either.

Less than 180 seconds later they were celebrating at Holstein, it was a strange goal: Nuremberg goalkeeper Peter Vindahl shot Kiel’s Lewis Holtby while trying to clear, the ball bounced off his teammate Skrzybski. Kiel’s attacker shot, Nuremberg’s Florian Flick also touched the ball. But even he couldn’t prevent the goal.

Kiel’s Reese meets worth seeing

And Holstein Kiel scored again just before the end of the first half, this time Reese scoring. After a cross from Timo Becker, Reese got the ball in the penalty area.

Two ball contacts followed – and then the jubilation: First he took the ball skillfully, then he hit the left corner of the goal from the turn. It was Reese’s number nine goal of the season – and certainly one of his finest.

Lohkemper shortened, but Nuremberg only cheered briefly

When Nuremberg’s Nathaniel Brown crossed after just under an hour and Felix Lohkemper reduced the lead to 1:2, tension arose again. But Nuremberg did not manage to catch up, certainly also because they were outnumbered in the final quarter of an hour.

It was the 74th minute when Kiel’s Reese rushed Nürnberg’s defense. Opponent Jens Castrop sprinted and then straddled, but he only hit Reese and not the ball. The result: sending off due to an emergency brake.

Kiel visiting Heidenheim

On the 29th matchday, Holstein Kiel are challenged away to Heidenheim (Sunday, March 24th, 2023 at 1.30 p.m.). Nuremberg welcomes Fortuna Düsseldorf the day before (1 p.m.).