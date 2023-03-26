He wasn’t there in November when the changed 21st team conceded a total of nine goals against Portugal and Norway. Back then, he watched his friends from a distance, playing in the round of 16 of the MOL Cup with Zbrojovka. “Defeats are never pleasant, but they are part of football. I don’t think guys would wrap it up and be bad for half a year. Most of us gained confidence in the league and prepared well for this meeting,” explains Ševčík.

In Friday’s game with Belgium (0:0), which is another participant in the summer EURO, the Czech boys remained halfway. They showed a solid defense and defended more than 20 minutes of weakness after captain Filip Kaloč was sent off, but at the same time they did not score for the third time in the last four games. “It’s clear that if we had scored one or two goals, it would have been better,” admits Ševčík. “However, we should not be brought to our knees by the fact that we only won a draw. Belgium was strong and we took the lead in ten minutes.”

“And how to improve productivity? It would require more frequent shooting and to try it from a medium distance as well. I also could have scored against Belgium, but I still dealt with it with a pass,” he notes self-critically. “When I see what goals are scored in the world, it might not be bad to sometimes shoot from distance.”

He arrived late to the Mediterranean, but as the Talent of the Year. In the traditional poll, he followed his coach from Brno, Richard Dostálek, or his partner from the 21st team, Adam Karabec, who won last year. "When I once said in training that I was going to hit the crossbar, and I hit it, it was immediately said: Oh yeah, Talent of the year!" Ševčík recounts with amusement.

Even before he left for the Footballer of the Year announcement on Monday, his childhood dream came true: his first training session with the national team. He has been playing in the youth national teams since he was fifteen, but this was already an ace. It was just one training session at a time when the rest of the twenty one was flying to Spain. “A bit of a shock, I found out two days before. All of a sudden I was with the guys I see on TV,” he says with enthusiasm in his voice. “Some were surprised that I was leaving. They thought I was going to stay with them. They asked me where I was going, and I answered: I’m flying for the twenty-one. “

On Friday evening, he watched with satisfaction the successful premiere of the Czech Republic in the European qualification, the victory over Poland was also helped by the aces of the twenty-first team David Jurásek and Tomáš Čvančara. “I was on the phone with my family and my girlfriend, I didn’t make it to the first four minutes. In other words, the main thing, it was already 2:0,” laughs Ševčík. “I was happy for Juras and Čvána, they had a wonderful debut. They always have a place in our team and I would be happy if they would help us at the EURO in the summer as well. It will depend on the coaches how they arrange it.”

He himself is not thinking about the championship yet: "I am not thinking about the European Championship. Rather still in the league so that we can be successful with Brno at the end of the season. The EURO will come later."