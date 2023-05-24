Home » Seven arrests after riots in Alkmaar
After the riots in the Conference League game last week between Alkmaar and West Ham, seven rioters were arrested. Ten more people are still being sought, the Dutch media said on Wednesday.

Immediately after West Ham’s 1-0 win in the second leg of the semi-finals and the associated final for the Londoners, Alkmaar fans had tried to get into an area for families and friends of the West Ham players.

