Seven daily medals and the Swimming Stadium that sends the 50-meter swimming pool on vacation. It started with a bronze in diving, synchro from the platform, with Matteo Santoro-Chiara Pellacani third with the thrill: 283.56 points, with the Swedish couple Elias Petersen-Emilia Nilsson fourth at 283.50 points. Gold goes to the Germans Lous Massenberg-Tinza Punzel with 294.69 points, the silver goes to the British James Helaty-Grace Reid at 290.76.

Chills

—

In the swimming stadium then immediately a silver medal for Leonardo Deplano in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21 ”60. In the 50 breaststroke Benedetta Pilato had to surrender to the Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte, winning the silver medal in 29 ”71. Thomas Ceccon won gold with the thrill in his 100 meters backstroke, a triumph in 52 ”21 ahead of only three cents to the Greek Apostolos Christou. Bronze for Ilaria Cusinato in the 200 butterfly in 2’07 “77, while Alberto Razzetti is silver in the 200 medley in 1’57” 82, just one tenth behind the Hungarian Hubert Kos. Another medal also for Simona Quadarella, but this time she is silver with a 4’04 ”77 behind the German Isabel Marie Gose. The stadium reserves the last roar to the mixed 4x100m which triumphs with Thomas Ceccon, Nicolò Martinenghi, Matteo Rivolta and Alessandro Miressi. At the end, 35 medals arrive from the tank (13 golds, 13 silvers and 9 bronzes). There are 52 (!) Total ones.