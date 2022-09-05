Original title: Seven mainland Chinese will play in the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Ding Wenyi Jin Bolin Yuxin leads the championship

Guan Tianlang

[Chonburi, Thailand]From October 27 to 30, 2022, the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) will be held at Amata Hot Springs Country Club, Thailand. In September, the lineup of players participating in this tournament was announced. Mainland Chinese players Ding Wenyi, Jin Bo, Lin Yuxin, Du Rangzhi, Zhou Yanhan, Bai Xiangyun, Zheng Yunhe and other seven players were on the list.

The event was established in 2009 and is jointly sponsored by the Asia Pacific Golf Federation, the Masters and R&A. The champion of the event each year can qualify for the US Masters and the British Open, and the runner-up can qualify for the final qualifying round of the British Open. In the past 12 years, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship has provided a platform for many outstanding golfers to develop in a springboard style. Players who have come out of this arena have won a total of 23 PGA Tour titles, including 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Mainland Chinese players have always had outstanding records in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. Before that, three players Guan Tianlang, Jin Cheng and Lin Yuxin won the championship four times (2012, 2015, 2017, 2019). In 2012, the event was held at the Amata Hot Springs Country Club. The then 14-year-old Chinese teenager Guan Tianlang made a historic victory over PGA Tour champions Pan Zhengcong (runner-up) and Hideki Matsuyama (fourth) to become the event. Youngest champion in history! In 2013, with the AAC championship, Guan Tianlang became the youngest player in the US Masters and successfully advanced.

Among the seven young players from mainland China who have qualified this year, Ding Wenyi, Jin Bo, and former champion Lin Yuxin are all in the top 50 in the amateur world rankings, and they are very competitive.

Ding Wenyi

Ding Wenyi, ranked 17th in the amateur world, has just won the US Junior Amateur Championship hosted by the USGA, setting a new record for golf in China. In 2019, Ding Wenyi participated in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and finished tied for 45th. “It was the first time I played at such a high level. I was very excited and lost control in many ways,” recalls Ding Wenyi. Now that he has won the U.S. Amateur Championship, his confidence has been greatly improved. “Due to the new crown epidemic , I have been unable to compete with high-level foreign players in the past few years, and I do not understand their competitive level. This year, being able to win the US Amateur Championship will undoubtedly give me more confidence in the next Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.” Ding Wenyi said that he was in The goal on AAC is to play in a higher position. “It would be better if I can get the championship trophy!” For this game, he will also pay more attention to physical reserves and the accuracy of putting and long shots. Kimber Jinbo is the best Chinese player in the 12th AAC in 2021. He failed to enter the playoffs by 2 strokes and tied for third place. Currently, he ranks 37th in the amateur world, second only to Ding Wenyi among Chinese players. Jimbo studied at Oklahoma State University and was a member of the school’s golf team, with the NCAA as the main course, and his best record this year was a tie for third place in the Big 12 Championship. In 2019, he was a runner-up at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. As for playing in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship again this year, Jinbo said that he will work hard to adjust his skills to the best state, and hope to play his own level on the field! “AAC can be said to be one of the best amateur events in the world. The game is very professional and will give players a good experience,” said Jin Bo, whose brother Jin Cheng won the AAC championship in 2015, which will also allow him to play in the AAC championship in 2015. The field is more dynamic. In his opinion, the seven players in the Chinese team this year are all very strong, and I hope everyone can win good results. See also New troubles for Mendy - The New Sardinia Lin Yuxin, the double champion of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, is currently studying at the University of Florida and is the backbone of the school’s golf team. He now ranks 47th in the amateur world rankings. In 2017, Lin Yuxin beat his compatriot Zhang Huachuang by 3 strokes at the 9th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship held in Royal Wellington, New Zealand, and won his first Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, becoming the Chinese mainland after Guan Tianlang and Jin Cheng. Third AAC Champion. In 2019, the 11th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was held in Sheshan, Shanghai. Lin Yuxin won the championship again after defeating the defending champion Takumi Jingu in the second hole of the playoff! Lin Yuxin is also the second double champion in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after Hideki Matsuyama! In 2022, whether Lin Yuxin can win the championship trophy for the third time is exciting! Jinbo shakes hands with Hong Kong Xu Longyi at AAC 2021 At the 2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Hong Kong player Taichi Kho and Japan’s Keita Nakajima tied 72 holes and entered the playoffs. Xu Longyi, who finally won the runner-up, will return to the AAC arena this year and is looking forward to winning the championship. “What I did in Dubai last year was the highlight of my golf career,” said Xu Longyi, who is currently ranked 75th in the amateur world. “Although I lost to Keita in the playoff, I am very satisfied with my performance. This year, I want to go further! It would be a great honor to be the first Hong Kong player to win the AAC Championship! Hopefully in Thailand, I can continue to do well in Dubai and win tickets to the Masters and British Open.” See also The Venetian volley also stops. We return to the field at the end of the month Founded in 2005, Amata Hot Springs Country Club has hosted the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in 2012, and is also the venue for the Thailand LPGA, Thailand Golf Championship and Royal Cup. Taimur Hassan, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Federation, said: “We welcome our players back to the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. In 2012, we were here to witness Guan Tianlang’s coronation, and then he created more miracles. I believe this year’s AAC, After four days of intense competition, there will also be a great champion!”Return to Sohu, see more

