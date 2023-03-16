Status: 03/11/2023 2:35 p.m

More than half a year after the broadcast of the ARD documentary “Abusbt” the German Swimming Association started the official review

It took more than half a year, but now a review commission has started investigating cases of abuse in German swimming. On Saturday, the German Swimming Association (DSV) announced that four scientists from the Cologne Sport University started work on March 1: the sociologists Bettina Rulofs and Fabienne Bartsch as well as Martin Nolte and Caroline Bechtel from the Institute for Sports Law. The process of refurbishment is initially designed for one year and is financed by the DSV, according to sports show information with 100,000 euros.

Reason for the installation of the commission is the ARD documentary “Abused – Sexualized Violence in German Swimming“, which was broadcast in August last year. Among other things, the former world-class water jumper Jan Hempel accused high-ranking DSV officials of having known about years of sexual assaults by his coach at the time without working them up later. In the course of this, the DSV his former top official Lutz Buschkow initially on leave and later dismissed him without notice.

The commission should now primarily process the cases discussed in the documentation and prepare a final report in one year. Especially the sociologist Bettina Rulofs is one of the leading scientists in the field of sexualised violence in sport.

“Not easy to find qualified personnel”

At the general meeting of the DSV on Saturday in Kassel, the two vice-presidents Wolfgang Rupieper and Kai Morgenroth reported to the member associations on the past four months. The duo was only installed in November as the new DSV leadership. “ I am pleased to finally be able to announce that the review commission is starting its work “, said Rupieper in Kassel.

The retired judge asked for understanding for the delay, which had brought harsh criticism to the DSV in recent months from its main sponsor, the Federal Ministry of the Interior. “ It has been a long time since our announcement, but finding qualified personnel has not been easy. It’s a complex project, and we wanted to prevent the commission from quickly falling apart like the German Handball Association. “

“Learning for the Future”

A similar commission to deal with interpersonal violence in handball was due in November 2022 just a few weeks after it was set up “irreconcilable personal differences within the Commission” been dissolved. The one announced by the DHB “timely reappointment” has not yet taken place.

The objective, as emphasized by DSV boss Rupieper in Kassel, is clear: “We want to shed light on the past in order to learn from it for the future.” Rupieper also stressed that the review commission would work externally and independently. The DSV will provide “complete” documents and papers. The review commission was already through last year Rupieper announced as a “flagship project” for German sport. “The scientific expertise of the review commission should also show what we need to change to prevent such cases. This also benefits other associations.”

Eligibility for funding according to DSV not on the test bench

In January, the DSV board also answered questions from the sports committee of the German Bundestag on this subject. The thread of the conversation with the responsible parliamentary state secretary Mahmut Özdemir (SPD) and the Federal Ministry of the Interior was continued, explained Rupieper. Özdemir had questioned the eligibility of the DSV in August. From the point of view of the DSV, this danger is off the table. “There was no more talk of that” Rupieper told the delegates in Kassel.

The report of the Board of Directors also made it clear that, in addition to the issue of reappraisal, the two labor law disputes with the former top officials Thomas Kurschilgen and Lutz Buschkow “move the bandage” , as Morgenroth called it. The former competitive sports director Kurschilgen was given extraordinary notice in spring 2021. Among other things, he was accused of breaches of duty in connection with the allegations of abuse against the Würzburg national coach Stefan Lurz.

Cases Kurschilgen and Buschkow close to completion