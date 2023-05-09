Seven red cards: Chaos at the Superclásico

Status: 05/08/2023 07:27

Chaotic scenes at the Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires: After a controversial penalty decision, Miguel Borja scored 1 on Sunday shortly before the final whistle for the host River from ex-Bayern professional Martín Demichelis in the Estadio Monumental in the Argentine capital: 0 final score. Away from the sport, there was much more hustle and bustle on the field.

After alleged provocations, a scuffle broke out on the field between the players of the two clubs and referee Dario Herrera sent six footballers and Boca coach Jorge Almirón with a red card.

Legendary Enmity

The rivalry between Argentine capital clubs Boca and River is legendary. Out of concern about violent clashes, away fans are not allowed to attend soccer games in Argentina, with a few exceptions in the stadiums.

In 2018, the final between Boca and River in the Copa de Libertadores even had to be moved to Madrid for security reasons after the bus carrying the Boca pros was attacked by River fans on the way to the stadium.