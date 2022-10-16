Home Sports Seven teams from Pavia start the regional tournaments
PAVIA

The women’s and men’s Serie C regional championships kick off today. Five provincial teams involved in women and all together in group C which today immediately offers an interesting trip to the field of Pro Patria Milano to the ambitious Credito Cooperativo Binasco. The historic freshman Arnaboldi, for the first time in Serie C and already an excellent protagonist in the Lombardy Cup, starts from the trip to the Volley Segrate field. The other three Pavesi also travel, namely the equally ambitious Psg San Genesio in Milan against the Guffanti Group MTV, the Certosa Volley always in Milan, but a guest of the Viscontini Tea Consulting and the Cus Pavia Elettromas, also in Milan, but on the ground of Gonzaga’s game.

Women’s Serie C, group C, first day: (today 7 pm) Bracco Pro Patria Milan-Credito Cooperativo Binasco, Gonzaga Milan-Cus Pavia Elettromas; (8.30 pm) Volley Segrate 78-Arnaboldi; (9 pm) Viscontini Tea Consulting Milan-Certosa Volley, Women’s Volleyball Bresso-City of Opera, Milan Team Volley Guffanti Group-Psg Volley San Genesio. The two male provincial teams of Serie C also travel on the first day, both in group A, with Adolescere Voghera who will be on the field of the freshman Oragogroup Gallarate and with the Cus Pavia Elettromas in Senna Comasco, playground of the Pool Libertas Cantù.

Men’s Serie C, group A, first day: (today at 7pm) Oragogroup Gallarate-Adolescere Voghera; (9 pm) Volley Lucernate-Volleyball Saronno, Yaka Volley Malnate-Volleyball Milan Vittorio Veneto, Pool Libertas Cantù-Cus Pavia Elettromas, Volleyball Gsa Carate Brianza-Ag Milan; (9.15 pm) Napocolor Dvb Desio-New Volley Vizzolo. –

f.ba.

