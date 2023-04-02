17,000 fans joined Quzhou’s first professional football match

Quzhou’s first professional football match since the establishment of the city attracted 17,000 spectators.

On April 1st, Quzhou Youli · 2023 “Sports Lottery Cup” Men’s Professional Football Invitational Tournament kicked off in Quzhou City Sports Center. Last season’s FA Cup final, Zhejiang team and Shandong Taishan team, once again joined forces to present a wonderful game for the fans. Contest. The two sides drew 2:2 in regular time, and finally, relying on Gu Chao’s two consecutive saves in the penalty shootout, the Zhejiang team defeated Shandong Taishan with a total score of 6:4.

Although this is just a warm-up match before the start of the new season of the Chinese Super League, the Quzhou Municipal Government and the Municipal Sports Bureau attach great importance to it. The whole process of the game follows the official game process, and the pre-match and post-match press conferences, stepping on the field, joint meeting and other links have all declined. Such a complete warm-up match is rare.

Quzhou citizens and friends also showed great enthusiasm for the duel between the two professional teams, and fan organizations of both sides also came to support. This invitational tournament not only became the publicity of city culture, but also perfectly displayed the city brand of “Quzhou Youli” in front of fans all over the country.

After Shandong Taishan participated in the “Youli Cup”, he will go to Hangzhou Huanglong Stadium to participate in the Chinese Football Association Super Cup against the three towns of Wuhan on April 8. The Zhejiang team plans to make an appointment with Shanghai Seaport before the start of the league. This warm-up match still needs to be determined according to the league schedule of both sides.