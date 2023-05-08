Home » Seventeen-year-old Miculyčová started the freestyle BMX season victoriously
Sports

Seventeen-year-old Miculyčová started the freestyle BMX season victoriously

by admin

Seventeen-year-old Iveta Miculyčová won the opening race of the Urban World Series in freestyle BMX in Almería and added important points to the world rankings that will decide the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. The reigning European champion and bronze medalist from last year’s World Championships in the Olympic park discipline dominated the qualification in Spain and Sunday’s final.

See also  Shen Zijie's response to the quarrel: it's just a little emotional and rhythmic, saying that infighting is naive_Game_Xining_What

You may also like

Tumulte bei argentinischem Superclasico – sport.ORF.at

Holidays in Val Gardena by bike

“His last with the Lioness?”. The title of...

Vlahovic, racist chants from Atalanta fans: what happens...

Think Forward Sport: the sports marketing scenario. Mirco...

Philadelphia equalizes in the NBA playoffs

Sun Jiajun breaks Asian record in men’s 50m...

Clash between van and truck on the A1...

NBA, Banchero finds the reporter who confused him...

The details behind Harden’s three-pointer quasi-killing the 76ers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy