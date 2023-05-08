Seventeen-year-old Miculyčová started the freestyle BMX season victoriously

8
Seventeen-year-old Iveta Miculyčová won the opening race of the Urban World Series in freestyle BMX in Almería and added important points to the world rankings that will decide the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. The reigning European champion and bronze medalist from last year’s World Championships in the Olympic park discipline dominated the qualification in Spain and Sunday’s final.
