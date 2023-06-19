Seventy qualifying rounds. Alonso won the race with Hamilton

The two Formula 1 world champions and the main runner-up from the busy 2007 season were close behind each other on the starting line–Alonso’s friend, Hamilton’s aunt. The sprint to the first stop went well for the Briton, he moved to the second pole. It took Alonso 23 laps to catch up with the fast Aston Martin before he got back.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix results

The oldest seductress of the series fell asleep at the start, then tried everything possible. He almost got ahead of Hamilton in the 14th lap, when there were mass pit stops after George Russell’s accident. Mercedes released Hamilton from the wall just as Alonso passed. Millimeters were flying by and the F1 racing driver had to hold on to the brakes to avoid crashing into Hamilton.

The duel in the street pits did not bring him forward, but in the 23rd round he thoroughly enjoyed the seven-digit ampion. He drove past on the straight, got in front of the front of the Mercedes in the corner and finished a valuable maneuver on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, where the previous day is not easy.

I thought before the start that we would fight with Red Bull, but with Mercedes it was a real battle, Alonso described. I was a bit faster from the stop, then Lewis again towards the end. I had to drive at one hundred percent from the start to the finish, it was seventy qualifying laps, there was no time to relax, described the two-time world champion.

After the second change of tires, during which Alonso had to put on the hardest tire, Hamilton was faster. He pulled away and in the final laps of the race he was one second behind Alonso. He struggled with the set-up of the car and the weak brakes, but he did not for a moment admit that he would fall back to that place.

18. ervna 2023 v 22:20, pspvek archivovn: 18. ervna 2023 v 23:51

Hamilton gave his all, he indicated that he is back in shape after a year off. But it won’t happen on Alonso’s Aston Martin. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the same today, we didn’t have the power, Hamilton let himself be heard. We knew that we would be weak in Montreal, because the slow arrests did not suit us. And I really fell for Max and Fernando in them.

The Mercedes AMR23 single-seater has a new body and a new floor, so the speed is completely different than at the beginning of the year, but it was fine on a specific city circuit.

Although I got away with every arrest, we had a car crash not a week ago and I know we are on the right track. All in all, we will leave Montreal satisfied, we are back and we will speed up soon, concluded Lewis Hamilton, who is in fourth place in the standings, but Sergio Prez and Alonso are not far behind. And due to the tragic start to the season, the title of vice-champion would be proof for both Mercedes and Hamilton that they can once again have an even fight with Red Bull in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

