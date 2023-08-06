Several arrests: Demonstrators cause an almost hour-long break at the World Cycling Championships

Sports Multiple arrests

Demonstrators cause an almost hour-long break at the World Cycling Championships

Status: 3:30 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

There you were still driving: the field at the World Championship race

Those: AFP/OLI SCARFF

An incident occurred at the World Cycling Championships in Scotland: the road race had to be interrupted for a long time due to protests on the route. The Scottish police are cracking down.

The race was in full swing, a breakaway group had pulled away – and then nothing worked. Demonstrators disrupted the men’s road race for almost an hour at the World Cycling Championships in Scotland. Around 80 kilometers after the start in Edinburgh, the field came to a standstill on a country road in the Carron Valley. According to the Scottish police, five demonstrators were arrested.

TV pictures showed how a police car fought its way through the crowd of drivers. World Association President David Lappartient discussed with the drivers, some of whom were warming up in the support cars at temperatures of just 14 degrees. Before moving on, a white mass was scattered on the narrow street. Nothing was initially known about the demonstrators.

also read

The professional cyclists could have passed the obstacle, but there was no progress for the team cars. At the time of the interruption, a nine-man lead group was in the lead with a lead of almost seven minutes. The race then resumed at the same distance.

Again and again demonstrations at races

In the past there had been repeated protests at bike races. At the Tour de France, the last generation had caused incidents. Therefore, the security measures on the tour had been strengthened this year. Nevertheless, incidents did occur.

also read

Sustainable muscle building

271.1 kilometers were scheduled for the road race. After starting in Edinburgh, they headed towards Glasgow, where a circuit of 14.3 kilometers was to be completed ten times.

also read

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

