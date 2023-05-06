Several e-sports events of the Hangzhou Asian Games announced the list of national training teams 2023-05-06 10:33:10.0 Source: Xinhua Net

On May 5, the list of national training teams for Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports (League of Legends, Peace Elite Asian Games version items) was officially released and publicized. It is reported that this list comprehensively considers the performance of project coaches and athletes in recent international competitions, domestic league results, and comprehensive professionalism, and discusses and reviews, and selects the best for recommendation.

For League of Legends, Zhu Kai is the head coach. The coaching staff includes Ji Xing and Yang Jisong. A total of 25 players were selected:

Head Coach: Zhu Kai

Coaching staff: Ji Xing, Yang Jisong

Candidates (25 people): Bai Jiahao, Chen Chen, Chen Wei, Chen Zebin, Deng Zijian, Fu Minghang, Gao Tianliang, Hu Jiale, Lin Jian, Lin Weixiang, Liu Qingsong, Li Yuanhao, Lou Yunfeng, Luo Wenjun, Mao An, Peng Lixun, Shi Senming, Tian Ye, Wang Guangyu, Yan Yangwei, Yu Wenbo, Zeng Qi, Zhao Jiahao, Zhao Lijie, Zhuo Ding

For the peace elite, Li Yang is the head coach, Qiu Tianyi, Xiao Zhen, Yang Fan, and Zhong Shi are members of the coaching staff. A total of 16 people were selected for the preparation list:

Head Coach: Li Yang

Coaching staff members: Qiu Tianyi, Xiao Zhen, Yang Fan, Zhong Shi

Candidates (16 people): Chen Qi, Chen Yumeng, Feng Shujie, Huang Can, Jiang Jiaqi, Lin Zehao, Liu Yunyu, Ma Run, Mi Jiacheng, Peng Yulu, Ye Zhiwei, Yu Jiaxin, Zhang Chaoqun, Zhang Jianhui, Zhong Hongsen, Zhu Bocheng

In addition, the list of national training teams for the Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports (Honor of Kings Asian Games version project, FIFA Online4 project) will be announced later.

It is reported that e-sports will be used as an official event for the first time in the Asian Games, and athletes will represent China in the international arena. After the list is announced and confirmed, relevant personnel of each project will gradually participate in the training of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Asian Games “e-sports national team” will be selected from this announcement list.

At present, e-sports for the Hangzhou Asian Games includes 7 sports of Glory of Kings (Asian Games Edition), League of Legends, DOTA2, FIFA Online4, Peace Elite (Asian Games Edition), Street Fighter and Dream Three Kingdoms. Under the supervision and guidance of the Information Center of the General Administration, the athletes will undergo intensive training and selective selection, and finally select the “e-sports national team” representing China to participate in the Asian Games.