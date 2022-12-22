Home Sports Several French players were condemned by the French Football Association for cyber violence – yqqlm
Sports

Several French players were condemned by the French Football Association for cyber violence – yqqlm

by admin
Several French players were condemned by the French Football Association for cyber violence – yqqlm

Original title: Several French players were condemned by the French Football Association for cyber violence

Chinanews.com, December 21. In the World Cup final, the French team lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout and missed the defense. After the game, players such as Movaney, Coman, and Chuameni in the French team were subjected to cyber violence. The French Football Association issued a document strongly condemning this behavior.

Screenshot of the French Football Association website.

“After the World Cup final, several players of the French team became the target of racist and hate speech on social networks. The French Football Federation strongly condemns these intolerable acts and has and will charge those responsible,” the French Football Federation wrote. road.

Mulvaney got a one-handed chance in overtime, but his shot was blocked by Martinez. In the penalty shootout, Chuameni missed a penalty. Although Coman performed well, his penalty was also saved by Martinez. A large number of netizens poured into their social media, leaving unsightly words and pictures in the comment area. Mulvaney and Chuameni have shut down the comment section.

See also  France towards the ballot. Melenchon: "Not even a vote of mine in Le Pen". Zemmour with the candidate

You may also like

籭ڰ͢36꣬йҲ36 – OFweekʾ

Futsal Serie A, Naples: the feats of Arillo....

Futsal Serie A: Came Dosson and L84, from...

2022 China Sports Culture Expo China Sports Tourism...

Women’s futsal, Falconara aims for Europe

Futsal, Naples returns to +6. Volano San Giuseppe...

Chiellini, Juve investigation interrogation report: “I don’t know...

Football Intelligence Today: Carabao Cup, Newcastle United v...

Carabao Cup, De Zerbi’s Brighton lose on penalties...

Volleyball, Superlega, in the recovery Civitanova beats Siena...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy