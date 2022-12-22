Original title: Several French players were condemned by the French Football Association for cyber violence

Chinanews.com, December 21. In the World Cup final, the French team lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout and missed the defense. After the game, players such as Movaney, Coman, and Chuameni in the French team were subjected to cyber violence. The French Football Association issued a document strongly condemning this behavior.

Screenshot of the French Football Association website.

“After the World Cup final, several players of the French team became the target of racist and hate speech on social networks. The French Football Federation strongly condemns these intolerable acts and has and will charge those responsible,” the French Football Federation wrote. road.

Mulvaney got a one-handed chance in overtime, but his shot was blocked by Martinez. In the penalty shootout, Chuameni missed a penalty. Although Coman performed well, his penalty was also saved by Martinez. A large number of netizens poured into their social media, leaving unsightly words and pictures in the comment area. Mulvaney and Chuameni have shut down the comment section.