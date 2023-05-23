“several hundred thousand spectators” with free access and 35,000 law enforcement officers for the opening ceremony

A protocol on the respective roles of the State, the City of Paris and Paris 2024 with a view to the opening ceremony of the Games was signed on Tuesday May 23 by the Minister of the Interior and Overseas , Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and the President of Paris 2024, Tony Estanguet. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Scheduled on the Seine, in Paris, between the François-Mitterrand Library and the Eiffel Tower, the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, on July 26, 2024 (from 8:24 p.m.), promises to be a huge challenge in terms of security, since around 500,000 people are expected on this occasion over 6 kilometers on either side of the river, not to mention the presence of around 10,000 athletes and many Heads of State and Government.

In this perspective, after months of discussions – and sometimes tensions between the State and the City of Paris on the sharing of roles – a protocol was signed on Tuesday, May 23, by the Minister of the Interior and Overseas sea, Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and the President of Paris 2024, Tony Estanguet.

This document establishes “the guiding principles that divide our responsibilities for securing the ceremony”, explained Mr. Darmanin. To know that the state “guarantees the security of the Games”The city of Paris “is the manager of the public space” and Paris 2024 “manages the organization of the sporting event and the course of the ceremony”, this should last more than three hours and mobilize 91 boats (plus around thirty safety boats).

“For the party to be beautiful, security must be guaranteed”said M.me Hidalgo, adding that the signed protocol reflects the fact that “everyone works in their field of competence (…) to succeed together » and that it includes “all the ingredients for success”.

How many spectators are expected?

Initially, for this first opening ceremony of the Games outside a stadium, the ambition was to bring together 600,000 people: 100,000 on the lower platforms, with paying seats (those which have caused controversy in recent weeks because of of their price, up to 2,700 euros) and 500,000 on the high quays, with free access.

This figure of 600,000 was again mentioned on Tuesday by Mr. Darmain when he was asked about the gauge of spectators. But he then contented himself with assuring that” there will be[it] hundreds of thousands of people on the high quays”. “It will depend on the time, on the publicity that you make of it”, he launched. Mme Hidalgo and Mr. Estanguet were not more specific either.

The exact figure is not yet decided. For several weeks, certain actors, such as the Ile-de-France region and Ile-de-France mobilities have alerted, considering that such an influx would be complicated to absorb, in particular in terms of transport, and inviting to rely instead on 400,000 people on the high platforms. Before the Finance Committee of the National Assembly, on May 16, Mme Oudéa-Castéra mentioned a gauge which “will be around 400,000” people.

Read also: Paris 2024 Olympics: “around 400,000” people will be able to attend the opening ceremony for free

How will we be able to access the ceremony for free?

Access to the upper platforms will be via a special, free ticket office. This will be implemented by the Ministry of the Interior.

Newsletter « Paris 2024 » “Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Register

“We will design, develop, finance and organize a secure registration platformexplained Mr. Darmanin. It is a tool that will be essential to regulate all the flows that will concern Parisians and tourists who will see this opening ceremony. »

The opening date of this ticket office has not been specified. And, at this stage, it has not yet been formally decided whether or not this device will involve a draw. “The City will ensure the reception of this public”said M.me Hidalgo.

If it will suffice ” of [présenter] this registration and an identity document” to be able to attend the ceremony, Mr. Darmanin specified that the spectators who come to the quays, in particular the high quays, may be the subject of a “screening”, that is to say an administrative investigation .

The bill relating to the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) and containing various other provisions adopted on April 12 by Parliament has just authorized such a provision. “In perfect agreement with the CNIL, we will be able to look at who could represent a threat that day”explained the Minister of the Interior.

Read also: Paris 2024 Olympic Games: the Constitutional Council validates the bill on the Olympic Games

How many police forces will be mobilized?

As he had already declared before the senators, in October 2022, Mr. Darmanin confirmed that the opening ceremony should mobilize, on its own, “nearly 35,000 internal security forces” (police and gendarmes). “This has no precedent in the history of law enforcement”he insisted, adding that there would be “anti-terrorist perimeter”.

To these security forces will be added 2,000 municipal police officers from the City of Paris for the high quays section, as well as “2,000 to 3,000 private security agents” for low platforms, “under the responsibility of the State, which will oversee all security for the Games and this ceremony”according to Mr. Estanguet.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Paris 2024: the private security sector, in lack of arms, opens up urgently to students

How much will the security device cost?

Asked about the cost that the mobilization of 35,000 police forces will represent on the day of the opening ceremony and about the sharing of the bill between the State and the Organizing Committee, Mr. Darmanin did not give precise answer.

“I can’t say for that day”he replied, while adding that the security bill for the State “for the entire Games will be 200 million euros”.

In a report on the JOP, published in January, the Court of Auditors noted that “the cost of security and the distribution of funding between the public authorities and the organizer [n’avaient] not to date been precisely established”.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Paris 2024: the Court of Auditors warns of the balanced budget for the organization of the Games