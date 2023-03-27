From March 24th to 25th, the Olympic champions visited Wanning in person to experience the Hainan sports research route and hold discussions and exchanges. Skiing Olympic champion Han Xiaopeng, rowing Olympic champion Zhang Yangyang, diving Olympic champion Lin Yue, judo Olympic champion Yang Xiuli, curling world champion Wang Bingyu, rowing World Youth Championship champion Xu Rui exchanged experiences here, and conveyed Hainan through the power of sports champions and role models The spirit of sports research makes the brand reputation of Hainan youth sports research resound throughout the country.

Leaders from the Special Fund of the China National Sports Foundation, the Volunteer Service Management Department of the Human Resources Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province participated in the event.

Olympic champions took a group photo in Wanning Shimei Bay

On the 24th, the Olympic champions first visited the Riyue Bay National Surfing Training Base in Wanning. The sea breeze is blowing, the waves are long and powerful, and the tide-riders are standing at the head of the tide… This place attracts many tourists who come here to enjoy the speed and passion of surfing, and get in touch with the magnificent sea, which is very comfortable.

Olympic champions visit Phoenix Jiuli Bookstore in Shimei Bay, Wanning

Neighboring with the green hills and company with the blue sea… This is a bookstore located by the sea—Phoenix Jiuli Bookstore in Shimei Bay, Wanning. On the 25th, while listening to the voice of the sea, the Olympic champions learned about the scholarly culture and experienced the unique study of “poetry and distance”.

A professional surfing coach explains surfing skills to an Olympic champion

Curling Olympic champion Wang Bingyu “zero distance” experience surfing course

It’s spring in Hainan right now, and it’s the right time for research trips. As an emerging water sports project, Hainan Wanning has unique surfing conditions, with delicate sandy beaches and long and powerful beaches. Under the guidance of professional coaches, the Olympic champions experienced surfing and learned surfing skills in Shimei Bay, Wanning.

The event is sponsored by the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, supported by the Human Resources Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, funded by the National Sports Foundation of China, and co-organized by the International Tourism Island Business Newspaper.











Original title: Several Olympic champions appeared in Wanning, Hainan to help the development of youth sports research and travel industry

Responsible editor: Wang Sichang