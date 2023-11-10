Several verdicts were examined in Pilsen. Offside? The home team thought they were dealing with an intervention on Staňko

It was a nerve wracking one, during which there were several emotional moments. In the Football Conference League match between Plzeň and Dinamo Zagreb, the Greek referees under the leadership of head referee Tasos Sidiropoulos were sweating, VAR was boiling. Plzeň’s goal was disallowed, a penalty was whistled for them, Dinamo’s penalty and goal in the set time were revoked. The hectic match ended well for the Czech cup representative, who won 1:0 and secured a place directly in the spring round of 16 of this competition.

