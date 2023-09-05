Sevilla Announces the Return of Sergio Ramos: A Homecoming for the Defender

Sevilla Announces the Return of Sergio Ramos

Sevilla Football Club has officially announced the return of defender Sergio Ramos, who previously shone at Real Madrid. After being released from his contract with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30, Ramos has now signed with Sevilla for a one-season commitment.

The announcement marks the end of a hectic summer at the Sánchez Pizjuán, reminiscent of the busy days in August 2005 when the young central defender was sold to Real Madrid for 28 million euros. During his time away from Sevilla, both Ramos and the club have thrived. Ramos has become one of the most successful players in Spanish football history, while Sevilla has accumulated eleven trophies since his departure, putting an end to a long period of mediocrity.

Despite the success, tensions between Ramos and Sevilla have never fully dissipated. The defender’s departure from the club in 2005 was marred by disagreements and mutual grievances with the club’s president at the time, José María del Nido. Notably, it was now vice president Jose María del Nido Carrasco, son of the former president, who played a key role in bringing Ramos back to Sevilla.

Ramos has always faced a hostile reception from some of the Sevilla fans, and his fiery character has often exacerbated the situation. In 2017, he celebrated a penalty goal against Sevilla’s rival fan group with gestures of contempt, causing incidents and insults. Despite attempts by the club’s new president, Pepe Castro, to reconcile with Ramos, the tension remained.

In July, after Ramos’ contract with PSG expired, he secluded himself in his property in Bollullos de la Mitación, Sevilla, following a rigorous physical preparation regime while awaiting an offer from Sevilla. Initially, the sports director of the club, Víctor Orta, ruled out the signing, citing an abundance of central defenders. However, after a series of defensive failures resulting in three consecutive league defeats, the club reconsidered and saw the need for an experienced defender like Ramos.

Finally, Sevilla secured the last available spot in their squad, which corresponded to the number ‘4’, Ramos’ favorite. The announcement of Ramos’ return came after he turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

With Ramos back in the Sevilla lineup, the club hopes to strengthen their defense and contend for more trophies in the upcoming season.

