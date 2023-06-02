Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to clinch seventh Europa League title 2023-06-02 09:54:51.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Liu Yang, Chen Hao

The 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League final kicked off at the Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary on the evening of the 31st. La Liga Sevilla and Serie A Roma scored 1:1 in regular time and extra time. Villa won 4:1 and won the Europa League (including its predecessor, the UEFA Cup) for the seventh time.

In the 34th minute, the midfielder of the Roma team completed a steal, Mancini sent a precise direct pass, Dybala entered the penalty area and made a successful shot, and the Roma team led 1:0. In the 54th minute, Sevilla winger Keylor Navas made a pass from the right. Mancini accidentally hit the ball into his own goal in defense, and Sevilla equalized the score.

Since then, both sides failed to break through the other side’s gate, and the game was still tied in overtime, and the game entered a penalty shootout. Both Ocampos and Kristante hit in the first round. In the second round, Sevilla’s Argentine player Lamela hit, and Mancini’s penalty was blocked by Sevilla’s Moroccan goalkeeper Bounu with his legs. In the third round, Rakitic of the Sevilla team hit, and the penalty kick of the Brazilian defender Ibanez of the Roma team was saved by Bunu again. Argentine defender Montiel, who came off the bench for Sevilla in the fourth round, shot and hit the post. After verification by the video assistant referee, the referee believed that Roma goalkeeper Patricio went out of the goal line early and signaled a heavy penalty. Montiel made another penalty overnight, and Sevilla also won the penalty shootout 4:1.

The 62-year-old Sevilla coach Mendiliba has become the oldest head coach of a winning team in the history of the Europa League. He said after the game: “We didn’t start well and the opponent got into a comfortable rhythm. We turned the situation around in the second half, which was very difficult. The equalizer gave us confidence and strength. Nothing happened in extra time, but we were very happy. Won the penalty.”

Roma coach Jose Mourinho said: “It was an amazing final. We felt the pressure from our opponents, they were stronger. Although we lost the game, we didn’t lose our dignity. The players did everything they could. We should go home with pride. We treat the game with humility and prudence, and the players deserve this jersey. Everyone reacts differently when they miss the championship. Some people cry, some people don’t cry. In fact, everyone is very sad. “