Sevilla FC and AS Roma in the final

Argentinian Erik Lamela celebrates his team’s victory against Juventus of Turin (2-1) at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, May 18, 2023 CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

The six-time Europa League winners have struck again. Thanks to a providential goal in overtime, Sevilla FC brought down Juventus Turin (2-1) Thursday, May 18. After the first leg draw (1-1), the Spanish club once again qualifies for the Europa League final, where they will meet AS Roma on May 31 in Budapest.

In the other return match of the evening in the Europa League, AS Roma offered themselves a new European final by eliminating Bayer Leverkusen, a year after a coronation in the Europa League Conference against Feyenoord Rotterdam. The draw (0-0) was enough after AS Roma’s victory in the first leg.

Boosted, the Sevillians set their pace against Turin from the start of the match, pushed by the more than 40,000 supporters of a Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in a trance. But the men of José Luis Mendilibar, the architect of this Sevilla FC that he resurrected in a few weeks, have long stumbled on a perfect Wojciech Szczesny on his line.

Juve only made its thousand or so supporters present in Andalusia on Thursday shiver on rare occasions. Adrien Rabiot believed to open the mark at the 42ebut his goal was canceled for an offside by Manuel Locatelli, who had given him the goal ball.

Read also: Europa League: Juventus snatch a draw against competition specialist Sevilla FC

The Spanish club nevertheless conceded the first goal of the match by Dusan Vlahovic in the 65ebefore Suso equalized in the wake of a superb shot from the left (71e). And in extra time, it was the Argentinian Lamela who headed in from the penalty spot a cross from Bryan Gil (95e) to propel the Andalusian club to a seventh final in seven appearances.

Like Nicolo Fagioli, stunned after a clash with Nemanja Gudelj and forced to go out on a stretcher (replaced by Leandro Paredes in the 41e), THE Bianconeri looked groggy the whole game, overwhelmed by the will and intensity of the Spaniards. Another failure for coach Massimiliano Allegri. The expulsion at the end of the match of Marcos Acuna for saving time on the sidelines will not change anything. Seville, holds its new triumph, and now begins to dream of a seventh coronation.

Seventh European final for Mourinho

The Andalusians will meet AS Roma in the final, which pushed Bayer Leverkusen out. The Romans won the first leg (1-0) on a goal from the club’s child, Edoardo Bove. They resisted the pressing of Xabi Alonso’s men, showing themselves to be very solid to snatch a draw (0-0), with a five-man defense, reinforced by Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The first half looked like a siege by Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio, much more put to use than the first leg in Italy. The first big alert on his goal came from a strike from French international Moussa Diaby, who found the crossbar (12e).

Newsletter « Paris 2024 » “Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Register

In the second half, Leverkusen continued their dominance, with another long shot from Demirbay forcing Rui Patricio to relax to avoid the opener. In the last ten minutes, the approximately 30,000 spectators at the BayArena believed that Sardar Azmoun was going to score, but the rebound from the penalty spot by the Iranian barely missed the target.

Read also: Football: adored in Rome, José Mourinho in search of a second youth

At 60, it will be for Mourinho, on May 31 in Budapest, his seventh European final of his career, plus three lost European Supercup finals. Admittedly, she will not have the prestige of the Champions League titles with Porto in 2004 and Inter in 2010 (plus a lost final with Chelsea in 2008), but she could allow her to return to the premier competition next season in case of triumph. In the championship, things look more complicated for Roma, who are six points behind the 4e place three days before the end of the season.

Clashes between supporters during the match West Ham-AZ Alkmaar

In the Europa League Conference, the Italians of Fiorentina dominated the Swiss of FC Basel (3-1 after extra time) to correct their defeat in the first leg (1-2) and qualify.

In the other semi-final, the English of West Ham beat the Dutch of AZ Alkmaar who played at home (0-1). They therefore qualify after their victory (2-1) in the first leg.

Clashes broke out after the game between supporters of the two teams. Several players were caught up in the scuffle, including West Ham captain Declan Rice. West Ham United manager David Moyes said after the game that his players got involved because they wanted to protect their friends and family at the stadium.

The final between West Ham and Fiorentina will take place on June 7 at the Eden Arena in Prague.