Sevilla FC beat AS Roma in the final

Sevilla FC players celebrate their victory over AS Roma in the Europa League final on May 31, 2023 in Budapest. PETR DAVID JOSEK / AP

Seven out of seven, a record: Sevilla FC won, Wednesday, May 31, in Budapest, the seventh Europa League in its history, on penalties (1-1, 4-1 on tab). At the end of the end, the Sevillians managed to overcome the Roman wall and the famous low block of José Mourinho. Moroccan Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, voted man of the match, repelled Gianluca Mancini’s second Roman attempt with his toes, then applied pressure and deflected with his fingertips that of Roger Ibanez, who touched the post.

The red and white club, very close to relegation to La Liga just two months ago, continues its crazy statistics: it remains undefeated in the Europa League final with seven coronations since 2006, a record. In the midfield in La Liga (11e), he is once again on top of little Europe.

Like this final, the Spaniards never gave up throughout the European campaign, like against Juve in the semi-finals. They ended up eliminating the Italians after extra time in the return match. Third in their Champions League group, Sevilla FC successively took out PSV Eindhoven (3-0, 0-2), Fenerbahçe (2-0, 0-1), Manchester United (2-2, 3-0) and Juventus (1-1, 2-1) to reach this final.

A penalty canceled by the VAR

Despite AS Roma opening the score (35e) by the Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala, announced injured, the Sevillians continued their siege in front of the Roman surface. Throughout the first period, the red and whites, pushed by part of the stadium, struggled to enter the last 30 Italian meters, blocked by the very compact defense. At the very end of the first half, Croatian Ivan Rakitic thought he equalized by unleashing a powerful shot, but which hit the right post.

In the second half, the Sevillians continued to dominate the Romans, who ended up flinching (55e). On the right, Jesus Navas, 37 and the oldest player in the final since 2008, crossed towards former Marseille player Lucas Ocampos, who missed his recovery in front of goal. But the ball fell on the knee of Romain Mancini, who took his goalkeeper on the wrong foot.

Always dominating in the game and the duels, the Spaniards faced resistance from the Italians, who avoided a penalty (77e), canceled by the VAR for a supposed contact on Ocampos. From a free kick (83e), the Romans were very close to passing in front: Lorenzo Pellegrini found Andrea Belotti on the left of the surface, but the attacker was countered by the Moroccan goalkeeper, author of a superb save. In an unbridled end to the match, the two teams did not really separate, racing towards extra time, where little happened.

Announced in several clubs, in particular in an insistent way at Paris Saint-Germain, José Mourinho had assured, Tuesday, before the match, that he had no “no contact with other clubs” and that he was focused on the final. But with this lost final, it seems even closer to leaving AS Roma.