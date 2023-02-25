Home Sports Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic defends himself from being attacked by a fan on the pitch – Corriere TV
It happened during the PSV Eindhoven-Seville final, won 2-0 by the Dutch

An episode of insanity occurred with minutes left in the second leg of the playoffs by Europa League between Psv Eindhoven and Sevilla (finished 2-0). The visitors’ goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was in fact attacked by a fan who had invaded the pitch. However, the player managed to immobilize him with great reactivity, favoring the intervention of the stewards.

