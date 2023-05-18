Home » Sevilla-Juventus, Calvo: ‘Uncertainty about the future affects dialogue with the players’
Francesco Calvo, Chief of Football Officer of Juventus, spoke to Sky Sport before the match against Sevilla. “It’s a source of pride to have three starters born after 2000, we’re building the present and the future. We talk continuously with the players and their agents, the uncertainty linked to our future is one of the many impacts this troubled season is having. Allegri he made normal a season that wasn’t normal”

